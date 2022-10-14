ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 2 NYPD officers struck by vehicle while chasing alleged thief; thief also struck

By News 12 Staff
Two police officers were chasing an alleged thief from the River Plaza Shopping Center when all three of them were struck by a vehicle in Marble Hill.

The officers were called to the store when a shoplifter was accused of stealing. The two police chased the alleged shoplifter out of the store before ending up on West 225th Street, when all three were struck by the same car.

The incident took place just after 7 p.m., and police say the car that was involved in the incident stayed at the scene.

One witness says he was walking down the street when he heard all three of them get struck.

“It was like a loud crash, I went to go see it and it was two officers on the floor and the shoplifter,” said Jeffrey Valdez, who witnessed the entire thing unfold. “…they were hurt very badly. It was just all calm and then all of a sudden it was just like complete chaos."

The two officers were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital after suffering broken legs. The alleged thief was taken under arrest and is being treated at Jacobi Hospital. All three are in stable condition.

