ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Have you seen Alexcia Abreu?

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLOaM_0iYJw7Fg00

West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing teen they say was last seen a week ago.

Officials said Alexcia Abreu, 14, was last seen on Oct. 7 in the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm Beach.

Alexcia is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and black eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing black shorts, a black jacket and black sandals.

Anyone with information on Alexcia's whereabouts is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention case #15920.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Man dead in shooting last night

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One man is dead after deputies say he was suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies responded to a shooting at the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive, West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the adult male was suffering from a gunshot...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 13-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood. According to Hollywood Police, Robin Strong was last seen along the 2500 block of Pierce Street at around midnight on Sunday. Investigators did not provide a physical description...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Flees Police After Alleged Walmart Shoplifting

“I Can’t Afford To Be Arrested Right Now!” Flees In Mercedes. Pepper Sprayed By Cops! Read The Arrest Report… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Patricia Pereira, 44, really didn’t want to be arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office after […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Margate police need help in search for missing endangered teen

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department needs the assistance of the public in their search for a missing teenager out of Margate. Angelica Marie Goodwin, 17, left her home near West Atlantic Boulevard and Northwest 70th Way on Oct. 6, and she has yet to return. Goodwin stands...
MARGATE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Many of Pembroke Park’s newest cops were fired or pushed out from old jobs, records show

Many cops who left under a cloud from their police jobs — who were fired or forced out by their old departments — are now back on duty, welcomed in by Pembroke Park, a small town determined to create a new police department, a South Florida Sun Sentinel review has found. The Pembroke Park Police Department last month acknowledged it didn’t subject all of its officers to full, customary ...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SHOOTING IN DELRAY BEACH LEAVES TEEN INJURED

UPDATE: FOUR SHOT IN DELRAY BEACH SATURDAY NIGHT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 11:40 a.m. — Delray Beach Police just released this statement: Delray Beach police are investigating two unrelated shootings that happened Saturday night. At 8 p.m., a man was shot in a car near the 1500-block of SW 3rd Court. He was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen in the area of 190 NE 26th Court, at around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. She was last seen wearing a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy