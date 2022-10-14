Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Sau Franco/Burdet Fall in Doubles Final at ITA Regional
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback duo of Alan Sau Franco and Adrien Burdet run came to an end as they fall in the doubles final at the ITA Central Regional Championships. Sau Franco/Burdet faced the Oklahoma pair of Jordan Hasson and Mark Mandlik in a best of three-sets. The Razorbacks blanked their opponents in the first set 6-0, but dropped a tight second set 4-6 to force a third-set tiebreak. The Sooners got out to an early lead claiming the first four points, Arkansas came back to take three straight but it wasn’t enough in the 6-10 loss.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Gomez-Alonso and Doubles Advance to Quarterfinals at ITA Regional
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Arkansas women’s tennis team advanced a doubles team and freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso in the quarterfinals of ITA Central Regional on day three of the tournament. In doubles, the Razorback pair of Indianna Spink and Kelly Keller faced Drake’s Ines Stephani and Rebecca Ehn in...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Women’s Tennis Records Perfect Day at ITA Central Regional
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Arkansas women’s tennis team had a successful second day of play at the ITA Central Regional, winning all six main draw singles matches and both doubles match to advance to competition tomorrow. In doubles, the Razorbacks had two pairs competing. The No. 10 seed...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Doubles in Final at ITA Regional
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback duo of Alan Sau Franco and Adrien Burdet advance to the doubles final of the ITA Central Regional and earn a spot in the ITA National Fall Championships. Sau Franco and Burdet were faced with two challenges today on their way to the doubles...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 7 Soccer Falls at No. 2 Alabama, 2-1
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The seventh-ranked Razorbacks (10-3-1, 5-2-0 SEC) dropped their second conference match of the season, falling at No. 2 Alabama, 2-1. Arkansas ended its five-match shutout streak in the loss. First Half. The Hogs got on the board first via a header from junior forward Ava Tankersley...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Isabel Van Camp finishes 10th in Nuttycombe Invitational
MADISON, Wisc. – Razorback junior Isabel Van Camp continued her stretch of impressive cross country performances on Friday as she placed 10th with a time of 20 minutes, 6.3 seconds over a 6,000m course at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational. Placing 10th in a loaded field of 36 teams, which...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Sights & Sounds: Hogs Sweep Fall Competition
Arkansas completed its fall season against outside competition with a 12-2 (10 inn.) win over Seminole State College (Okla.) Wednesday night at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks finished their fall season with a 5-0 record, tallying three wins over the reigning Conference USA Champion Louisiana Tech along with wins over Missouri Southern State (27-5) and Seminole State College.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Bogle Park Named Netting Professionals/NFCA Field of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Bogle Park, home of the Arkansas Razorback softball team, was recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) as the 2022 Netting Professionals/NFCA DI Field of the Year. “This is a great honor for our entire program, as Bogle Park has become one of the most...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
10 Things to Know - BYU
1. – BYU is receiving votes in both the AP Top 25 Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll. All six of Arkansas’ FBS opponents this season have either been ranked or received votes. Since 2020, 22 of Arkansas’ 28 FBS opponents have either been ranked or received votes in the national polls.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Channel Finder: Hogs at BYU
PROVO, Utah– The Arkansas Razorbacks visit BYU for the first time in program history on Saturday. Kickoff from LaVell Edwards Stadium is at 2:30pm CT on ESPN. How to watch: Fans can watch today’s game on ESPN or through the ESPNapp on your phone, tablet or TV streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire).
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs+ Halftime Show: Week 7 Details & Prizes
The Hogs+ Halftime Show is back this Saturday, October 15 featuring Razorback legend Tony Bua as this week’s guest. Watch hosts A.J. McCord and Clint Stoerner break down the first half of the Arkansas vs. BYU game and answer these 10 predictive questions ahead of time to win the grand prize at halftime—pre-game field passes for this year’s Arkansas homecoming game against Liberty!
