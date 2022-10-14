Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

ELKO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO