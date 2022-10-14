ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils

Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
Elmer Söderblom says 1st NHL goal was ‘unbelievable’

It certainly was a game that Detroit Red Wings forward Elmer Söderblom will never forget, as not only did he make his National Hockey League debut, but also tallied his first-ever goal by banging home a rebound early in the 3rd period of Friday night’s season opener at Little Caesars Arena against the Montreal Canadiens in what would be a 3-0 shutout win. And even better, his parents happened to be in the stands, having made the trip from back home in Sweden for the milestone moment.
Red Wings announce plans for goalie and alternate captain rotation

The wait for the Detroit Red Wings is over, as they officially begin the 2022-23 NHL season tonight at Little Caesars Arena against the Original 6 rival Montreal Canadiens. For Detroit, they’ll be looking to get off on the right foot as they take strides in their rebuilding process that has seen multiple offseason additions to the roster under the tutelage of general manager Steve Yzerman.
Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday

Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
Detroit Pistons 2022 Season intriguing Predictions

Matt: Obviously, as we talked about the Detroit Pistons adding Jalen Duren and Nerlens Noel, adding a little bit of rim protection there, adding some size, which will be nice to see, to go along with the Beef Stew (Isaiah Stewart). But defensively, it’s gonna be discipline more than anything else that we’ll have to see out of the Detroit Pistons to improve, especially on the side of the ball when it comes to following, because.
Detroit Lions land QB of future in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future or will they decide to go in a different direction?. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, Goff played very well and though he certainly made some big mistakes, he led the top-scoring offense in the entire NFL. Following the first month of the season, the majority of Lions fans seemed to agree that Goff was the Lions QB of the future.
Moritz Seider explains Red Wings mentality

The Detroit Red Wings knew that they had a special player in young German defenseman Moritz Seider when they selected him with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. It was Steve Yzerman‘s first selection as general manager of the team that he returned to in April of ’19, and so far, it’s proven to be one of the best selections in recent memory.
3 Things the Red Wings must do to defeat the Devils

Get to goaltender Vitek Vanecek earlyNeutralize Devils captain Nico HischierGet strong goaltending from Alex Nedeljkovic. The Detroit Red Wings got their season going on the right foot last night with their 3-0 shutout victory over the visiting Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena, their first Opening Night victory since 2019. Rookie forward Elmer Soderblom tallied his first NHL goal, while Michael Rasmussen and Olli Maatta both scored empty-net goals; Ville Husso picked up his first shutout in a Detroit uniform since his acquisition this past summer from St. Louis.
Detroit Tigers acquire C Michael Papierski from Reds

Who did the Detroit Tigers acquire from the Cincinnati Reds?Who is Tigers C Michael Papierski?. Detroit Tigers acquire C Michael Papierski from Reds. The Major League Baseball Playoffs are underway, and unfortunately, our Tigers are once again watching from their couches. That being said, there is always next year (yep,...
Detroit Lions fans are losing confidence in team

Poll shows Detroit Lions fans are losing confidenceWhat percent of Detroit Lions fans think the team has hit rock bottom?. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, Detroit Lions fans were almost unanimously of the belief that their team, which was heading into Year 2 under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes, was headed in the right direction.
