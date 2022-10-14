Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils
Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
Elmer Söderblom says 1st NHL goal was ‘unbelievable’
It certainly was a game that Detroit Red Wings forward Elmer Söderblom will never forget, as not only did he make his National Hockey League debut, but also tallied his first-ever goal by banging home a rebound early in the 3rd period of Friday night’s season opener at Little Caesars Arena against the Montreal Canadiens in what would be a 3-0 shutout win. And even better, his parents happened to be in the stands, having made the trip from back home in Sweden for the milestone moment.
Red Wings announce plans for goalie and alternate captain rotation
The wait for the Detroit Red Wings is over, as they officially begin the 2022-23 NHL season tonight at Little Caesars Arena against the Original 6 rival Montreal Canadiens. For Detroit, they’ll be looking to get off on the right foot as they take strides in their rebuilding process that has seen multiple offseason additions to the roster under the tutelage of general manager Steve Yzerman.
Elmer Söderblom scores Detroit Red Wings’ first goal of 2022-23 season [Video]
Detroit Red Wings rookie Elmer Söderblom played in his first NHL game on Friday night and in the third period of a scoreless game, he scored his first NHL goal. Watch as Söderblom fires one in from point-blank range to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens.
Detroit Red Wings release projected lines for matchup vs. Devils
What are the Detroit Red Wings’ projected lines for tonight’s game?How can you watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils?. On Friday night, the Detroit Red Wings opened up their 2022-23 season with a 3-0 win at Little Caesars Arena against the Montreal Canadiens.
Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday
Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
Detroit Pistons likely to shift gears on Kemba Walker
What are the Detroit Pistons likely to do with Kemba Walker?When will the Pistons begin their 2022-23 season?. According to a report from The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons are likely to shift gears on G Kemba Walker. Walker, who was acquired by the Pistons on draft day, was originally thought...
Detroit Pistons 2022 Season intriguing Predictions
Matt: Obviously, as we talked about the Detroit Pistons adding Jalen Duren and Nerlens Noel, adding a little bit of rim protection there, adding some size, which will be nice to see, to go along with the Beef Stew (Isaiah Stewart). But defensively, it’s gonna be discipline more than anything else that we’ll have to see out of the Detroit Pistons to improve, especially on the side of the ball when it comes to following, because.
Detroit Lions: Amani Oruwariye sent packing in proposed trade
Could Amani Oruwariye be traded?What’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Heading into the 2022 season, one Detroit Sports Nation writer (me) made the bold prediction that Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye would have a Pro Bowl-type year. Well, it is safe to say that bold prediction is making me...
Derek Lalonde gets his ‘WOW’ moment as Red Wings win home opener
What did Derek Lalonde say after the Red Wings’ home opener?Derek Lalonde says Red Wings won the ‘right way’. On Friday, a sell-out crowd at Little Caesars Arena was treated to an exciting night as head coach Derek Lalonde picked up his first win with the Detroit Red Wings.
Detroit Lions land QB of future in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future or will they decide to go in a different direction?. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, Goff played very well and though he certainly made some big mistakes, he led the top-scoring offense in the entire NFL. Following the first month of the season, the majority of Lions fans seemed to agree that Goff was the Lions QB of the future.
Moritz Seider explains Red Wings mentality
The Detroit Red Wings knew that they had a special player in young German defenseman Moritz Seider when they selected him with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. It was Steve Yzerman‘s first selection as general manager of the team that he returned to in April of ’19, and so far, it’s proven to be one of the best selections in recent memory.
Little Caesars Arena erupts as Vladimir Konstantinov makes appearance [Video]
What did Red Wings fans do when Vladimir Konstantinov appeared on the jumbotron?Steve Yzerman presents Stanley Cup to Vladimir Konstantinov. Vladimir Konstantinov still has a special place in the hearts of Detroit Red Wings fans and he always will have a place in their hearts. On Friday night, the Red...
Dylan Larkin says he agrees with Detroit Red Wings fans
Does Dylan Larkin agree with Red Wings fans?Will the Detroit Red Wings make a run in 2022-23? The day is finally here! Later tonight, Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings will open up their 2022-23 season as they host the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena. On Thursday, Larkin...
3 Things the Red Wings must do to defeat the Devils
Get to goaltender Vitek Vanecek earlyNeutralize Devils captain Nico HischierGet strong goaltending from Alex Nedeljkovic. The Detroit Red Wings got their season going on the right foot last night with their 3-0 shutout victory over the visiting Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena, their first Opening Night victory since 2019. Rookie forward Elmer Soderblom tallied his first NHL goal, while Michael Rasmussen and Olli Maatta both scored empty-net goals; Ville Husso picked up his first shutout in a Detroit uniform since his acquisition this past summer from St. Louis.
Dylan Larkin talks about ‘pretty special moment’ from win over Devils
Dylan Larkin loved the veteran leadership on SaturdayWhat did Dylan Larkin say about his ‘pretty special’ moment?. Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings did not get off to a hot start on Saturday night against the New Jersey Devils, but they sure did finish the game strong as they picked up their second win in as many games to start the 2022-23 season.
Detroit Tigers acquire C Michael Papierski from Reds
Who did the Detroit Tigers acquire from the Cincinnati Reds?Who is Tigers C Michael Papierski?. Detroit Tigers acquire C Michael Papierski from Reds. The Major League Baseball Playoffs are underway, and unfortunately, our Tigers are once again watching from their couches. That being said, there is always next year (yep,...
Detroit Lions fans are losing confidence in team
Poll shows Detroit Lions fans are losing confidenceWhat percent of Detroit Lions fans think the team has hit rock bottom?. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, Detroit Lions fans were almost unanimously of the belief that their team, which was heading into Year 2 under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes, was headed in the right direction.
Detroit Pistons 2022 New Additions Will Bring A Fun Dynamic
Ivey & Duren Bring Something New To Detroit Pistons. Ryan: Duren‘s probably gonna have to play more than the Detroit Pistons wanted them to. And he looks like the greatest athlete of all time. Like, I saw him at the precinct of the game the other night, and the...
Detroit Lions mentioned as trade partner for Seattle Seahawks
Who would be included in a trade between the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks?Will the Detroit Lions trade for CB Sidney Jones?. Heading into the 2022 season, the thought by most was that Amani Oruwariye would be the Detroit Lions No. 1 CB and that Jeff Okudah would be the No. 2.
