Knoxville, TN

Navigating Gameday parking ahead of Tennessee/Alabama game

By Dominic Webster
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Vols are welcoming in a familiar foe in the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. With more than 100,000 screaming fans chomping at the bit to get into Neyland Stadium this Saturday; parking will be hard to find.

There are, however, areas to park in and around UT’s campus, specifically in the Fort Sanders neighborhood roughly a mile from Neyland. The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has four lots that are open for parking this weekend varying in price.

“We’ve got a variety of lots. They start at $20 dollars and that’s at our parking garage on White Ave. and 22nd St., ETCH Director of Volunteer Services Cheryl Allmon said. “We’ve also got a few lots along White Ave. where the UT Federal Credit Union is and down on White Ave. and 20th St. We also have a lot down no Grand Ave. at 1817 Grand Ave. So, they start at $20 and go up to $60 depending on where you park.”

There are also multiple parking areas in the downtown area at a variety of parking garages and open lots . The Locust Street Garage has 330 allocated parking spaces and will cost $20 to park., Market Square Garage will have 677 spaces and the State Street Garage will have 1400 parking spaces, both of which offer free parking. Shuttles from downtown and from West Knoxville will also be running during the day.

“There’s one that comes from far out West in Farragut,” Associate AD of Marketing and Fan Experience Jimmy Delaney said. “You pay to park then you get on the bus and it will bring you back after the game. There is some city parking downtown again with shuttle buses there as well.”

We have seen in the past that people have paid to park in driveways on gamedays. For more information on where you can park on Saturday, here is a list of places to park provided by the City of Knoxville.

