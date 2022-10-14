Hawaiian Airlines experiences brief computer outage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines briefly experienced intermittent internet service Thursday afternoon. The issues lasted for about one hour starting at 3:30 p.m.

The outages impacted the airports on Oahu and Maui, as well as their headquarters.

“While our web-based systems were briefly affected, our delays today have been primarily caused by air traffic congestion associated with runway construction and runway configuration in Honolulu,” a spokesperson told KHON2.

Hawaiian Airlines customers who are still having issues on the website may contact their web support at 1-866-586-9419.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says this was not an airport issue.