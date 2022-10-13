ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

KTEN.com

Annual Atoka youth buck hunt draws to a close

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN)—For one weekend in October, kids have the run of the woods in Oklahoma. Oct. 14 through Oct. 16, those under 17 are the only ones allowed to hunt deer with guns. Brian Mixon has turned it into an annual competition. "We started it back in '20,...
ATOKA, OK
LoneStar 92

3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales

Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
PLANO, TX
KTEN.com

Ringling Elementary receives donation for upgrading playground

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Ringling Elementary received a donation from Patriot Chevrolet Friday afternoon to help upgrade the school's playground. The Ardmore dealership donated over 17,000 dollars to help finance the much needed equipment. The donation will be used in the second phase of upgrades, according to principal Jackie Matherly.
RINGLING, OK
starlocalmedia.com

See over 30 photos of Plano's International Festival

Residents gathered at Haggard Park on Saturday to experience the largest, longest running multicultural festival in North Texas. Performers represented cultures from all over the world as vendors and informational booths highlighted the vibrant diversity seen throughout Plano.
PLANO, TX
KTEN.com

American Legion honors Vietnam veterans

DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—Local Vietnam veterans gathered at American Legion Post 62 for a ceremony formally welcoming them home from the war. Commander Coleen Anderson says many Vietnam vets were not warmly received when they first returned from Vietnam. "They were the last group of soldiers that were drafted that...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Colton's Main Street Run gets more than 1,000 runners

DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Colton's Main Street Run in Durant was Saturday, the event starting off around 8 in the morning, with runners of all sizes and ages taking part. "It's fabulous, we have over 1200 runners this year," said Dena Sherrill, Colton's mom and event organizer. "We have about 90 sponsors, we have around 200 volunteers. Partnered with Southeastern and did the Crooked Mile Trail, and so that's a nice three mile loop."
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Sherman teacher selected for national fellowship

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Sherman High School AP Geography teacher Grace Dewald was chosen by the American Geographical Society for their 2022 fellowship. The fellowship includes a visit to a national symposium at Columbia University in November, discussing the future of the global food supply. I'm excited about the topic this...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Fatal fire in western Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said deputies and first responders were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the western part of the county. One person and one pet were not able to...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

The Brickyard restaurant and bar opens in Atoka

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Atoka is welcoming in a new restaurant and bar, The Brickyard, to the area where Reba's Place is under construction. The husband and wife owners say it was a lot of hard work, but they're proud to finally be opening up today. "Actually my wife's idea,"...
ATOKA, OK
KTEN.com

Youth Big Buck competition underway

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- This weekend, the Youth Big Buck Competition is happening in Atoka. This is the third year for the contest, kids and their families go and hunt buck and turn them in. "The kids get really excited about it, they look forward to it every year," said...
ATOKA, OK
CBS DFW

A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
MCKINNEY, TX
KXII.com

Family ghost tours around Grayson Co.

GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Ghost sightings, mysterious disappearances, and unexplained phenomena. Make-believe? Or real life stories that happened in Grayson County. Both Denison and Sherman offer downtown ghost walking tours. Sarah McRae, Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager said, “a lot of people really enjoy this spooky like of tales...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

2 arrested for possession of meth, fraud in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Two people were arrested for multiple charges, including cashing stolen or forged checks. Denison Police arrested Gena Dunfee and Kameron Kostiuk Wednesday in the 3300 block of west FM 120. Police said they were in possession of methamphetamine. Dunfee and Kostiuk were charged with possession of...
DENISON, TX

