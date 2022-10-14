Penguins make quick work of Coyotes in opener, 6-2

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang started their 17th season together with a bang as the Pittsburgh Penguins raced by the Arizona Coyotes 6-2.

The longtime franchise cornerstones combined for two goals and four assists.

The trio joined former New York Yankee stars Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada as the longest-tenured teammates in major North American professional sports history.

Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker, Bryan Rust and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for Pittsburgh.

Nick Ritchie scored twice for the rebuilding Coyotes.

