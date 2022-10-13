Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Annual Atoka youth buck hunt draws to a close
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN)—For one weekend in October, kids have the run of the woods in Oklahoma. Oct. 14 through Oct. 16, those under 17 are the only ones allowed to hunt deer with guns. Brian Mixon has turned it into an annual competition. "We started it back in '20,...
KXII.com
Family ghost tours around Grayson Co.
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Ghost sightings, mysterious disappearances, and unexplained phenomena. Make-believe? Or real life stories that happened in Grayson County. Both Denison and Sherman offer downtown ghost walking tours. Sarah McRae, Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager said, “a lot of people really enjoy this spooky like of tales...
Sherman Teen With Disability And Her Service Dog Crowned In Miss Dallas Teen Pageant
Negative opinions can really discourage people from pursuing their interests and dreams, this is especially true for children and young teens who are finding their way in the world. But then there’s the stubborn kind, those who make fuel out of demoralizing comments to pursue their dreams even harder. This...
KTEN.com
Learn about the haunted history of Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — It's the time of year to learn about Denison's spooky history. Red River Tours is back with its Haunted Denison Ghost Tour along Main Street in downtown. Guests visit three different sites to hear stories from Texoma author Natalie Bauman, who wrote a series of...
KTEN.com
KTEN.com
Sherman hiker returns after seven-month adventure
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — April Stange is back home after almost seven months of hiking along the West Coast on the Pacific Crest Trail. "I think the newness of trail brings some kind of magic to it," said Stange. "So I also really enjoyed the desert; everyone's just really new, fresh, not tired yet, you know?"
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
KTEN.com
The Brickyard restaurant and bar opens in Atoka
ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Atoka is welcoming in a new restaurant and bar, The Brickyard, to the area where Reba's Place is under construction. The husband and wife owners say it was a lot of hard work, but they're proud to finally be opening up today. "Actually my wife's idea,"...
KTEN.com
A 'Stuffy Sleepover' at the Sherman Library
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — All day Friday, kids were dropping off their stuffed animals at the Sherman Public Library for a sleepover. The library takes in all the toys and takes pictures of them doing activities throughout the night, posting to their Facebook page for the kids to see how their buddies are doing.
starlocalmedia.com
See over 30 photos of Plano's International Festival
Residents gathered at Haggard Park on Saturday to experience the largest, longest running multicultural festival in North Texas. Performers represented cultures from all over the world as vendors and informational booths highlighted the vibrant diversity seen throughout Plano.
KTEN.com
American Legion honors Vietnam veterans
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—Local Vietnam veterans gathered at American Legion Post 62 for a ceremony formally welcoming them home from the war. Commander Coleen Anderson says many Vietnam vets were not warmly received when they first returned from Vietnam. "They were the last group of soldiers that were drafted that...
KTEN.com
Bonham falls on the road at Mineola
MINEOLA, Texas (KTEN) - The Bonham Purple Warriors fell on the road at Mineola 68-20. The loss drops Bonham to 2-6 this season and 0-3 in district play.
bryancountypatriot.com
Choctaw Powwow to launch Native American Heritage Month
DURANT – The 17th Annual Choctaw Powwow will kick off Native American Heritage Month with what is regarded as one of the nation’s largest and best powwows. Set for Nov. 4 – 6, it also is offering the largest purse in its history for dancers and drums, almost $177,000. More than 600 dancers are expected to be joined by drummers and singers, and an estimated 13,000 visitors for the festivities.
KTEN.com
Colton's Main Street Run gets more than 1,000 runners
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Colton's Main Street Run in Durant was Saturday, the event starting off around 8 in the morning, with runners of all sizes and ages taking part. "It's fabulous, we have over 1200 runners this year," said Dena Sherrill, Colton's mom and event organizer. "We have about 90 sponsors, we have around 200 volunteers. Partnered with Southeastern and did the Crooked Mile Trail, and so that's a nice three mile loop."
KTEN.com
Gunter defeats Howe 54-21
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - Gunter hosted Howe for their homecoming night. Howe hung on early, but the Tigers run away with it 54-21.
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
KTEN.com
Whitewright handles Tom Bean
TOM BEAN, Texas (KTEN) - Whitewright bounced back from opening up district play with a loss last week. The Tigers handled Tom Bean on the road 40-6. They'll face Trenton next week in a big district matchup.
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
Dedication Celebrates First Major Texas Lake Constructed in 30 Years
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County, TX, today, celebrating the completion of the state’s newest major reservoir. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005478/en/ North Texas Municipal Water District Executive Director Jenna Covington speaks at the Bois D’Arc Lake Dedication (Photo: Business Wire)
starlocalmedia.com
Triad meeting between Allen entities sees 121 corridor update
From offices to parks to entertainment, Allen’s 121 corridor is slated to be a hotspot for Collin County. At a triad meeting between the city of Allen, Allen ISD and the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce last week, Dan Bowman, CEO of the Allen Economic Development Corporation, highlighted some of the major developments coming to Highway 121.
