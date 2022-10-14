By this time next Tuesday, October 18th I can almost guarantee you that a ticket sold in Louisiana for the Powerball Lottery game or the Mega Millions Lottery game will produce a winner of more than $10,000. No, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have math and statistics and both of those applied sciences tell me to tell you, this is the weekend to buy a lottery ticket if you don't normally buy them.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO