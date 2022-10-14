Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge Parish could soon be getting a specialized court for military veterans
It’s a diversionary program designed to treat military veterans with addiction woes and mental health issues who’ve fallen on the wrong side of the law. An alternative to the traditional criminal justice standard, it aims to give former servicemen and servicewomen a second chance. A pair of judges...
KTBS
Arizona business appeals decision on Louisiana's hodgepodge sales tax system for remote sellers
(The Center Square) — An Arizona business is appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge earlier this year dismissed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana's remote seller sales tax structure. Halstead Bead, a small Arizona-based family craft and jewelry wholesaler owned by Hilary and Brad Scott, filed...
Governor Edwards Invites 67-Year Louisiana State Employee to Governor's Mansion
Governor John Bel Edwards wanted to congratulate Roland Babin and thank him and his family for his decades-long dedication to the State of Louisiana.
Natchitoches Times
Is your name on list of those owed money?
Later this month, the Natchitoches Times will publish a list of parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
WDSU
Environmental Protection Agency says they have evidence of racial disparity in Louisiana 'Cancer Alley'
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant - and that state officials have let air pollution remain high and downplayed its threat.
NOLA.com
In PSC races, challengers target money flooding in from regulated utilities, lobbyists
The two members of Louisiana’s Public Service Commission running for re-election next month hold massive funding advantages against their challengers in the final month of the campaign, with much of the money coming from utilities, lobbyists and lawyers they regulate. The five-member board has staggered terms, so just two...
L'Observateur
Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
EPA: Racial disparity in Louisiana's 'Cancer Alley'
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant and that state officials have allowed air pollution to remain high and downplayed its threat.
Louisiana volunteers head home following deployment to Hurricane Ian disaster zone
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of Louisiana volunteers is headed home after spending weeks in Florida’s Hurricane Ian disaster zone. The group of more than 10 members has been in Florida since Thursday, Sept. 29, and includes volunteers from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, and the St. George Fire Department.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft in Connection with Stealing Patient Information
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on October 13, 2022, that Raychael Depland, age 33, of New Orleans, Louisiana plead guilty today to Identity Theft, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1028(a)(7). According to documents filed in federal court, Depland, while working as a...
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law cause some confusion
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people were wondering why law enforcement could not release the mugshot for the young man who hit and killed someone walking across Ben Hur Road this past weekend. It’s all because of a new law legislators passed earlier this year. WAFB has done...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Louisiana using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
postsouth.com
After 3 years, grand jury will hear case of Ronald Greene, Louisiana motorist in deadly police beating
MONROE, La. — Three years after the death of Ronald Greene, a district attorney said he will convene a grand jury and seek indictments against Louisiana police officers in the brutal beating death of the Black motorist in 2019. A grand jury will convene Nov. 10, District Attorney John...
WTOK-TV
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they report crimes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after Mississippi lawmakers required every law enforcement agency in the state to change how they track and report crimes, fewer than half of those organizations have actually done that, according to data provided by the state’s department of public safety. The initiative, which...
8 Unique Desserts That Were Created in Louisiana
Here are 8 unique desserts that were created in Louisiana.
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails. On October 13, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries revealed that on October 6, 2022, enforcement agents cited an Opelousas, Louisiana man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish.
Weekend Lottery Prizes Almost $1 Billion for Louisiana Players
By this time next Tuesday, October 18th I can almost guarantee you that a ticket sold in Louisiana for the Powerball Lottery game or the Mega Millions Lottery game will produce a winner of more than $10,000. No, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have math and statistics and both of those applied sciences tell me to tell you, this is the weekend to buy a lottery ticket if you don't normally buy them.
wbrz.com
Louisiana man ticketed for illegal possession and release of invasive snails
ST. LANDRY PARISH - Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it had received a call from a concerned homeowner who believed a man had released the snails into the pond. Agents investigated and found several egg bundles around the banks of the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.
