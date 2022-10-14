ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

allandnnn
2d ago

where was he when Trump shut down the epa or science in government media? 🤔 that's all you need to know about this partisan hack

Natchitoches Times

Is your name on list of those owed money?

Later this month, the Natchitoches Times will publish a list of parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
L'Observateur

Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
KPEL 96.5

Weekend Lottery Prizes Almost $1 Billion for Louisiana Players

By this time next Tuesday, October 18th I can almost guarantee you that a ticket sold in Louisiana for the Powerball Lottery game or the Mega Millions Lottery game will produce a winner of more than $10,000. No, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have math and statistics and both of those applied sciences tell me to tell you, this is the weekend to buy a lottery ticket if you don't normally buy them.
wbrz.com

Louisiana man ticketed for illegal possession and release of invasive snails

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it had received a call from a concerned homeowner who believed a man had released the snails into the pond. Agents investigated and found several egg bundles around the banks of the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.
