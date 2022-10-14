Read full article on original website
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Officials: 3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons
Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison on Friday, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons. This Sept. 25, 2020, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows inmate Terence Coleman. Authorities say Coleman was attacked by fellow inmates William Lutts and Timothy Smith at High Desert State Prison, Frida.
California serial killer tied to 6 deaths arrested, Stockton Police announce
STOCKTON, Calif. - Police in California have arrested a suspected serial killer. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested after police received multiple tips from the community. Officials made the announcement during a news conference Saturday. Based on the tips, police said they were able to zero in on a possible suspect....
Halloween costume donations needed for Ronald McDonald House in LA
We want to tell you about a Halloween costume donation event to benefit kids in need. Elizabeth Zamora lost her only child to leukemia last year and is using her platform to spread awareness about childhood cancer. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, she is giving back to the...
Authorities say Stockton serial killer not linked to Chicago slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. - Authorities said there doesn't appear to be possible connection between a Northern California serial killer and slayings in Chicago, as they initially thought. Joe Silva, a spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department told KCRA on Thursday, that officers were working with the Chicago Police Department to see...
Showers, storms hit SoCal this weekend
LOS ANGELES - Cloudy and wet weather was felt across much of Southern California Saturday, with forecasters warning of possible thunderstorms and heavy rain Saturday evening. "If planning outdoor activities across Los Angeles and Ventura counties between (Friday night) and Saturday night plan accordingly for contingencies," the National Weather Service warned, noting the possibility of clouds, lightning and thunder.
