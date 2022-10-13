ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful

People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous

After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
OREGON STATE
Food Beast

Disneyland Announces a Festive Food Line-Up for The Holiday Season

With an all new line-up of multicultural cuisine, there’s more than enough merry magic to go around this holiday season at Disneyland Resorts. Available across nine different kiosks at the Festive Foods Marketplace, visitors will have a selection of sweet and savory options to experience starting November 11th. To...
DRINKS
Food Beast

Fila Manila is the First Filipino Food Product Offered at Target

Remember the stimulus check that the U.S. government had sent out to Americans back in 2020? That extra cash was crucial, the way the pandemic devastated everyone's livelihoods. For Jake Deleon, founder of Filipino condiments and sauces brand, Fila Manila, he saw that stimulus as an opportunity to fill the void in Filipino food products within mass-market retail stores.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy