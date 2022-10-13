Read full article on original website
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful
People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
Thrillist
Nestlé Recalls Toll House Cookie Dough Product Due to Possible Contamination
Nestlé USA is issuing a voluntary recall of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling that were produced between June and September 2022. The cookie dough was distributed to stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. There is the potential for white...
Food Beast
Disneyland Announces a Festive Food Line-Up for The Holiday Season
With an all new line-up of multicultural cuisine, there’s more than enough merry magic to go around this holiday season at Disneyland Resorts. Available across nine different kiosks at the Festive Foods Marketplace, visitors will have a selection of sweet and savory options to experience starting November 11th. To...
Food Beast
Fila Manila is the First Filipino Food Product Offered at Target
Remember the stimulus check that the U.S. government had sent out to Americans back in 2020? That extra cash was crucial, the way the pandemic devastated everyone's livelihoods. For Jake Deleon, founder of Filipino condiments and sauces brand, Fila Manila, he saw that stimulus as an opportunity to fill the void in Filipino food products within mass-market retail stores.
The cost of candy is up a scary 13% just in time for Halloween
Dressing up for trick or treat will also cost you. While the Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn't track the price of costumes, the prices of clothing and homemade sewing supplies have risen too.
