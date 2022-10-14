DESOTO, Texas - There's been a rash of break-in burglaries at storage facilities across North Texas. Earlier this week, DeSoto police had break-ins at hundreds of units. "On October 10th, at about 2 a.m., five unknown suspects came in and burglarized approximately 276 units," DeSoto PD Det. Eric Montemayor said.

DESOTO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO