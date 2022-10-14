ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Report: Las Vegas apartments showing decline in rent

By Justine Verastigue
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2Nus_0iYJte4500

A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada declining during the past quarter while vacancy rates are rising from the all-time low set last year.

The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents growing by only 2.5 percent through the end of the third quarter of 2022 compared to one year earlier. Asking rents during the third quarter averaged $1,451 per month.

That’s down from $1,480 during the second quarter, but up from $1,403 one year earlier according to NVSAA.

“Rents are expected to continue to decrease through the remainder of the year as vacancy rises from the all-time low we saw in 2021,” said new NVSAA executive director, Robin Lee. “Las Vegas continues to attract new residents with its affordable cost of living compared to other western markets, especially California. Even with record-setting inflation, local rents are still lower than the national average apartment rent of about $1,630 per month during the third quarter.”

For the time being, she said local apartment vacancy rates have spiked, with the average vacancy rate during the third quarter of 2022 at 7.5%. That’s up 3.6% from the same time in 2021. There are now more than 13,500 vacant apartment units in Southern Nevada, according to the report.

As of the third quarter, about 8,600 local apartment units were under construction, which will expand existing apartment inventory by 4.9% once complete. The bulk of the new developments are in Henderson and Summerlin.

After Southern Nevada’s record-breaking rent growth in 2021, the report suggests the local apartment market is starting to return to more normal and seasonal trends.

This report is provided by the NVSAA based on data from CoStar, a leading provider of commercial real estate information.

Comments / 27

ReelPatriot
2d ago

There is no rent control , so even if rents go down a little bit doesn’t mean they won’t double like they did just a year ago when the housing market was booming ..There is also an increase in homelessness because people can’t afford the rent when the minimum wage is crap ..Democrats are trying to make Nevada like a mini California full of high prices low wages

Reply(9)
6
Related
KOLO TV Reno

New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
RENO, NV
foodgressing.com

Las Vegas Breweries, Wineries, Cocktail Lounges To Visit

Raising a glass in celebration is a Las Vegas custom for many, as the destination boasts world-class bars, nightclubs and cocktail lounges that are as diverse as they are vast. Local Las Vegas breweries and wineries, as well as extremely sip-worthy special events, also offer visitors a reason to tantalize...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Candlelight vigil honors Las Vegas officer Truong Thai

Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The playoff race isn’t until Sunday but coming to the Speedway in Vegas is an experience race fans like to enjoy all weekend long. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM UTC. Officer Truong Thai is the fourth...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada tax revenues exceed general fund budget by more than $1 billion

Nevada’s faster-than-expected economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of high inflation triggered record-setting amounts of sales and gaming tax revenues, leading the state to collect more than $1 billion more than tax revenue projections for the last fiscal year. The $5.5 billion collected through the fiscal...
NEVADA STATE
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Las Vegas

When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

New study finds Henderson, North Las Vegas safer than Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - WalletHub has released its annual study that shows that safest cities in America. According to the report, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Reno are all said to be safer than Las Vegas. WalletHub’s report listed Henderson at 41st on the list, North Las Vegas ranked...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

shareDOWNTOWN Fremont East to begin booking hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Oct. 17

ShareDOWNTOWN Fremont East to begin booking hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Oct. 17. Demand for premium apartment community in downtown Las Vegas is high. The construction of the second shareDOWNTOWN residential apartment community in the Fremont East neighborhood of downtown Las Vegas is ahead of schedule and will begin offering hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Monday, Oct. 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Teacher In Hot Water After Accusations

A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him. According to court documents, the teacher was accused of touching multiple female students, Fox5Vegas reported. Bryan Brady is a 45-year old mathematics teacher with the Clark County School District. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School & Academy of Medical Sciences. The school is located in Las Vegas near Fremont, on the corner of Louis Avenue and Atlantic. Brady isn’t currently listed under the school’s staff directory, though it’s possible his photo was removed after his arrest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy