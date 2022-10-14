ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classic game goes coastal

By Jamie Treviño
 3 days ago
It's time to take a "chance," "pass go," and collect that $200, because "Monopoly" - the popular trading game - is getting a coastal makeover with a new Corpus Christi edition.

The new look for the classic board game was unveiled at the U.S.S. Lexington today. "Mr. Monopoly" himself was there to celebrate with everyone.

The new "Monopoly" allows players to visit popular Corpus Christi locales like the Art Museum of South Texas, Texas State Aquarium, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Mustang Island and the Water Street Market - just to name a few.

"We want everyone - the locals in the city - to instantly know that's my city, that's Corpus Christi, that's where we went on a field trip when we were younger, that's where we went on a date," Brooke Gorman, a sales executive for Top Trumps, said at the unveiling. "And yeah, I just think our team did a great job putting this board together."

In total, there are 22 unique property squares in the game. And to make it even more customized to Corpus Christi, the game makers incorporated "travel squares" in lieu of railroads. This version has a surf board, paddle board, boat and jet ski.

You can purchase the Corpus Christi edition of Monopoly on the Top Trumps website .

