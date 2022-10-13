ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

With Rams' offense already ailing, Cooper Kupp is added to injury report

By Gary Klein
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40I7aQ_0iYJtV4Q00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kk8wl_0iYJtV4Q00
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp said he hurt his ankle before this 75-yard touchdown reception against the Cowboys in Week 5. He is on the Rams' injury report. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A Rams offense struggling to score touchdowns is not exactly rolling into Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers with positive developments.

Star receiver Cooper Kupp is dealing with a foot injury. Running back Cam Akers, who coach Sean McVay requested more urgency from earlier this season, was absent from practice Thursday because of what was listed as personal reasons. And the injury-ravaged offensive line is trying to figure out how to protect quarterback Matthew Stafford and jump-start a league-worst rushing attack.

“Everyone here knows that we’ve got the right people that want to right the ship, want to go out there and win,” said Kupp, who was limited Thursday but is expected to play against the Panthers. “So, the preparation and process is going to be there.

“It’s just about making it come alive on game day.”

The offense is not alone in its struggles.

The defense has failed to force a turnover in three games. And star defensive lineman Aaron Donald also is dealing with a foot injury that prevented him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday but is not expected to keep him out against the Panthers.

“We haven’t been executing and doing things that we need to do as a team — It's just one of those years right now,” Donald, who has a team-best four sacks, said. “There is a lot of football left for us to get things corrected, get things fixed, and get back on track.’”

Kupp looked to be at full speed last Sunday when he caught a short pass from Safford and turned it into a 75-yard touchdown in the Rams’ 22-10 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Kupp said he suffered the injury a few plays before the touchdown.

“Obviously, I was able to play through the game,” he said. “It’s just managing it and getting it under control and feeling good about it going into” the game against the Panthers.

Kupp, the reigning NFL offensive player of the year, has picked up where he left off last season, when he led the league in catches, yards receiving and touchdown catches.

Kupp has a league-best 49 catches. His 527 yards receiving ranks second behind Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson. He is tied for third with four touchdown catches, and he also has rushed for a touchdown.

But the Rams are averaging just 16 points a game, which ranks 29th among 32 teams. They are 18th in passing offense and dead last in rushing.

Stafford has passed for five touchdowns, with seven interceptions, which is tied for the league worst. He has been sacked 21 times, including 12 times in the last two games against the San Francisco 49ers and Cowboys.

The Rams are averaging just 62.4 yards rushing per game. Akers has rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown. Darrell Henderson has rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive coordinator Liam Coen was asked Thursday what he needs to see more of from the running backs,

“Creativity, right?” Coen said. “It's not always going to be clean. It’s not always going to be a perfect wide, gaping hole.

“Running backs are special because they're creative, right? ... Sometimes that stuff has to go out the window and guys need to go be play-makers and be special with the ball in their hands.

“But when we're one-on-one and we have space, we need to take advantage of that. That's also been a point of emphasis this week.”

One encouraging sign for the offense?

Second-year pro Tutu Atwell caught a 54-yard pass from Stafford against the Cowboys. It was Atwell’s first NFL reception — and it came a week after he was a healthy inactive against the 49ers.

“Just the start,” Atwell said. “More to come. I’m going to keep practicing my deep ball techniques, fundamentals and everything, and you’re to see some more of that.”

Kupp and the Rams hope so.

“That’s the standard that Tutu should have,” said Kupp, who mentored and worked out with Atwell during the offseason. “Those are the kind of plays he can make and should be making week in and week out.”

Etc.

Receiver/kick returner Brandon Powell (hip), cornerback David Long (groin) and safety Taylor Rapp (ribs) were full participants in practice, per the Rams injury report. Long was sidelined the last three games. Rapp sat out against the Cowboys. Tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) and cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) were limited. ... Tight end Brycen Hopkins is back after serving a three-game suspension . for violating the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'

The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden scores notable legal victory against NFL

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday scored another legal win against the NFL. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s attempt to move Gruden’s lawsuit out of a public courtroom and into arbitration this week, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Allf ruled that Gruden’s contract with the Raiders limited arbitration to disputes directly between Gruden and the team, not the league as a whole.
NFL
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 6 loss to Falcons

ATLANTA — The 49ers returned home Sunday afternoon after spending the previous 10 days in the Eastern time zone. The 49ers were happy to be heading home, but they were certainly not pleased to be returning to the Bay Area with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “Self-inflicted...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Rams’ reported stance on Cam Akers revealed

Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rams reportedly listening to trade offers for RB Cam Akers

Cam Akers' time with the Los Angeles Rams appears to be over. The Rams are listening to trade offers for the young running back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, after Akers reportedly had "philosophical and football-related differences" with head coach Sean McVay. This stems from Friday's news where McVay announced Akers would miss the team's Week 6 match against the Carolina Panthers while Akers and the team are "working through some different things."
NFL
PennLive.com

Panthers’ Robbie Anderson has Antonio Brown-like meltdown against Rams and is sent to locker room

Sorry Robbie Anderson but Steve Wilks isn’t having it, and it looks like you might have just played your last game as a Carolina Panther. Anderson, a former Temple standout, and current — well, probably until the Panthers can fill out the paperwork to get rid of him — Panthers receiver was sent to the locker room late in the second half of the Panthers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 6 vs. Arizona

Welcome to Game 6 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks host Arizona. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks return home to face division rival Arizona.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

'Self-inflicted wounds' doom Jimmy G, 49ers in loss to Falcons

ATLANTA — Jimmy Garoppolo believes the 49ers ultimately beat themselves in their 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No discredit to the Falcons and their ability to stop the 49ers on the field, but Garoppolo knows there were several mistakes that contributed to the offense’s inability to score in the second half.
ATLANTA, GA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
446K+
Followers
72K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy