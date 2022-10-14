ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Five takeaways from the final Barnes-Johnson debate in Wisconsin

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PL1HL_0iYJtMN700

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on Thursday faced off in their second and final televised debate, an hourlong discussion that featured lively back-and-forths between the two men.

The two Senate candidates took jabs at each other over their personal records and work and painted each other as out of touch with Wisconsin voters — exchanges that often prompted both cheers and boos from the Marquette University audience.

The Wisconsin Senate election is one of a handful of battleground races that will determine whether Republicans regain control of the Senate next year. Johnson has long been considered one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans, but in recent weeks polls have showed him ahead of Barnes.

Here are five takeaways from the final Wisconsin Senate debate:

Attacks get personal

Neither candidate held back on Thursday and at times the attacks got personal.

Barnes accused Johnson of lining his own pockets in office. Johnson called Barnes “a performer.”

Johnson said Barnes “never signed the front of a paycheck. He doesn’t have a clue how to create jobs, he certainly doesn’t have a clue how the economy works and how you run a business.”

Barnes shot back that “Senator Johnson has taken a whole lot of credit for his business-in-law,” a reference to the plastics company Pacur that was started by the senator and his brother-in-law.

“The biggest achievement in business was Ron Johnson saying ‘I do.’ He married into his business. He didn’t start that from the ground up,” the state lieutenant governor said.

In the closing question of the night, the moderators asked both candidates to say something positive about their opponent. Barnes said he admired Johnson as a “family man.”

Johnson complimented Barnes’s upbringing before saying, “I guess what puzzles me about that is with that upbringing, why has he turned against America?” as the crowd booed.

Candidates try to paint each other as out of touch

Both candidates worked to portray themselves as the one who understood the struggles of Wisconsin’s workers while painting the other as out of touch.

“I fully understand how high the cost of gas is because I fill up my own gas tank. I drive myself around the state, unlike Lt. Gov. Barnes, who is chauffeured around by State Patrol, costing taxpayers over $600,000 through last November. He used them 13-and-a-half hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. That’s not only excessive, that’s abusive [of] the taxpayer money,” Johnson said.

Barnes suggested that Johnson held a double standard, pointing to the senator’s own travel in and out of Florida.

“He fails to mention that taxpayers had to foot the bill for his private plane trips between D.C. and his $3 million mansion in Florida,” Barnes said.

Johnson leans into inflation on heels of Labor Dept data

The Wisconsin Republican leaned into the issue of rising prices on the heels of Labor Department data released Thursday that showed inflation increasing for the second month in a row and remaining at a four-decade high.

Republicans believe the economy and inflation will weigh most heavily on voters’ minds and on Thursday Johnson turned to the issue when pressed about past statements on social security.

“I want to save Social Security. I want to save Medicare. The greatest threat to any government program is the massive, out-of-control deficit spending and our growing debt,” Johnson said during the debate.

“The first table stakes is stop inflation. You have to do that first and then grow our economy,” he added later. “The number one component with solution to all these problems is growing our economy. Under Biden, we just had two quarters of negative growth because they don’t have a clue how to run an economy, and they are continuing to deficit spend.”

National issues of abortion, crime take center stage

Much of the debate focused on national issues like abortion, which Democrats believe will help propel them to victory in November, and crime, which Republicans have been using as a cudgel against their opponents this year.

Johnson suggested that Barnes held extreme positions on the issue of abortion, alleging that the Democrat saw no limitations on the medical procedure.

“The extreme position when it comes to abortion is the one that the lieutenant governor holds, which would allow abortions up to the moment of birth. Think of that. That is not where Wisconsinites are,” the senator said.

Barnes on the other hand suggested that in “Ron Johnson’s America, women don’t get to make the best choices for their health” and targeted the senator over sponsoring federal legislation restricting abortions.

Johnson also tried to put Barnes on defense on the issue of crime, saying that his opponent supported defunding law enforcement and was to blame for riots in Wisconsin. Barnes suggested the senator was a hypocrite, pointing to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

“140 officers injured, one crushed in a revolving door. Another hit in the head with a fire extinguisher,” Barnes said, later adding “So this talk about support for law enforcement. It’s not real. It’s not true.”

Biden figures prominently, Trump conspicuously absent from debate

President Biden figured prominently in the debate, with Johnson casting himself as a foil to the commander in chief, arguing that the president had made the southern border porous, had an administration responsible for negative economic growth and had contributed to overspending within the federal government.

At the same time, former President Trump was mentioned only very briefly, despite the debate coming just hours after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot held their latest hearing on Thursday and voted to subpoena the former president.

Barnes has sought to tie Johnson to the Capitol riot during the debates, an issue that has put the senator on defense, especially given that the House select panel provided evidence earlier this year indicating that a staff member of Johnson’s office wanted to provide a slate of fake electors to former Vice President Mike Pence’s office. The senator has denied any involvement in those efforts.

Comments / 3

Thomas Wright
3d ago

if you vote in the democrate your taxes will go up crime will raise the safety of you and your family will be more at risk because we all have seen the democrates care more for the criminals then the victims and those are facts

Reply
4
Related
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
ADVOCACY
The Detroit Free Press

New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released

Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here's the news in the political atmosphere. Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
MICHIGAN STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
GEORGIA STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
KENTUCKY STATE
WISN

Al Franken says DOJ should investigate U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

MILWAUKEE — Former U.S. senator, Al Franken, wants the U.S. Justice Department and the Jan. 6 Committee to investigate Sen. Ron Johnson's actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Franken, a comedian and former Minnesota senator, made the comments at a Democratic get-out-the-vote event in Milwaukee Thursday. He cited what Franken says was Johnson's role in an attempt to deliver a false slate of Republican electors to former Vice President Mike Pence, which Johnson has denied.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Hill

The Hill

727K+
Followers
85K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy