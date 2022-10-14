Read full article on original website
technode.global
Indonesian financial management platform Pocket raises pre-seed funding led by East Ventures
Pocket, an Indonesia-based fintech startup providing a holistic financial health platform for families, announced Monday the completion of an undisclosed amount of pre-seed funding led by East Ventures. Pocket said in a statement it will allocate the fresh funds mainly for product penetration in increasing adoption and users. Pocket will...
technode.global
Hong Kong's imBee raises $5M Series A funding led by DCM Ventures
ImBee, a Hong Kong-headquartered chat management platform, announced Monday that it has raised $5 million in Series A funding led by DCM, a global venture capital firm, to advance its platform offerings, go deeper into existing markets and expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region. Levering imBee’s success in delivering...
Andrea Iervolino Lists TaTaTu On Euronext; Gravitas Ventures Nabs ‘Shut Eye’; Attendance at Rome’s MIA Market Grows By 20%; Red Sea Film Festival Unveils First Titles – Global Briefs
Andrea Iervolino’s Social Media App TaTaTu Lists On Euronext Italian producer Andrea Iervolino’s social media and entertainment App TaTaTu has announced its intention to list on Euronext Growth Paris as of October 19. The innovative social media platform, which launched in 2018, rewards users for the value they help generate by spending time on the platform with TTU Coins. “We are embarking on a crucial and exciting phase of our development,” said TaTaTu founder and CEO Iervolino. “The listing on Euronext Growth Paris will contribute to increase TaTaTu’s visibility worldwide and will enhance our access to capital markets as we implement our...
