Andrea Iervolino’s Social Media App TaTaTu Lists On Euronext Italian producer Andrea Iervolino’s social media and entertainment App TaTaTu has announced its intention to list on Euronext Growth Paris as of October 19. The innovative social media platform, which launched in 2018, rewards users for the value they help generate by spending time on the platform with TTU Coins. “We are embarking on a crucial and exciting phase of our development,” said TaTaTu founder and CEO Iervolino. “The listing on Euronext Growth Paris will contribute to increase TaTaTu’s visibility worldwide and will enhance our access to capital markets as we implement our...

