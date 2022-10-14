Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Copies Of “The Village Reporter” Now Available At Jim’s Carry-Out & Pioneer Village Office
The Village Reporter is pleased to welcome Jim’s Carry-Out in Pioneer and the Pioneer Village Office to its list of area vendors offering copies of “The Village Reporter” for sale. Jim’s Carry-Out is located at 406 N. State Street, and the Pioneer Village Office is located at...
thevillagereporter.com
Vegabond Village In Cecil Closes
CLOSED… A sign hangs on the door at the Vegabond Village in Cecil. After 72 year, the property is closed. After 72 years of service in Cecil, The Vegabond Village has reached the end of operation. Officially closing at 3:00 p.m. on October 9th and was busy with those coming to order food one last time and say goodbye.
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: Getting crafty at a downtown Toledo church
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is the time of year when a lot of you like to get crafty. A church might not be the first place you think of when it comes to making things, but the leaders of a downtown Toledo church are thinking outside the box when it comes to activities and offering up a whole lot of wholesome fun for the whole family.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
wlen.com
Lenawee Deputy Receives County Medal of Honor and Life Saving Award
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy, Bill Warner, received the County Medal of Honor and the Life Saving Award at Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners Meeting. On the morning of September 8th, near Morenci, Deputy Warner was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle with improper plates. It was discovered that both the driver and passenger had numerous outstanding felony warrants for their arrest from multiple jurisdictions.
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces multiple road closures this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple road closures that will be in place this weekend. The City says in conjunction with the Toledo Museum of Art “Welcome Back” Celebration, it will be necessary to close the following:. Monroe Street from Collingwood Blvd. to...
nbc24.com
Two women seriously hurt in crash in Seneca County Sunday
Liberty Township - A 68-year-old Fostoria woman and a 42-year-old Sandusky County woman were seriously hurt following a two-car crash at the intersection of County Roads 592 and 31 in Seneca County at 9:35 Sunday morning. According to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dorothy Cooper was...
13abc.com
Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
Fatal crash in Van Wert County
VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
WTOL-TV
Seneca County Sheriff says arrest of Honduran man may be part of international scam
REPUBLIC, Ohio — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say could be an international scam operation after arresting a Honduran man on Thursday. On that day, the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received a call of alleged fraudulent activity at 510 S. Broadway St. in Republic, Ohio.
wlen.com
New Light Poles to be Installed in Downtown Adrian
Adrian, MI – The 100 blocks of downtown Adrian will be experience intermittent street, parking, and sidewalk closures as we begin to remove and install new light poles. A news release by the City of Adrian said that the work will begin Monday, October 17th at 7 AM on the west side of Main St. between Church and Maumee. The intermittent closures will continue to move through town as needed and are expected to take several weeks.
13abc.com
Maumee first responders at scene of fatal crash on U.S. Route 24
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash will leave part of U.S. Route 24 in Maumee closed for several hours, officials said Sunday night. Maumee Police posted on social media that the crash happened westbound between Key Street and White Street Sunday night. Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash.
hometownstations.com
Findlay woman arrested during drug bust in Findlay
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
North Dakota man accused of storing 1,400 pounds of explosives in garage
WILLISTON, N.D. — A North Dakota man is accused of storing more than 1,400 pounds of explosives in the garage of his townhouse-style apartment, authorities said. Ross Michael Petrie, 28, of Williston, was arrested Wednesday and charged with release of destructive forces, a Class C felony, according to Williams County online court records.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: People on Erie Street uncomfortable living near “scary” overgrown house
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors living on Erie Street in Toledo say they are uncomfortable living near an extremely overgrown house. The overgrowth is so bad they can’t even see the roof, let alone walk in the front yard. Jenifer Booth has lived across the street for four years, she said she doesn’t know what else to do.
wlen.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fulton County Crash
Fulton County, OH – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E, York Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on Thursday night at approximately 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on...
sent-trib.com
Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
Owners of third-generation, family-owned fruit farm thankful for potential buyer
It's the end of the line for a third-generation family-owned fruit farm in Milan, but they're thankful their prayers may have been answered in their search for a buyer.
thevillagereporter.com
