Chicago, IL

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Announces Official Dak Prescott Update On Friday

Could Dak Prescott be behind center when the Dallas Cowboys face the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football? It sounds like the possibility is still alive. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Prescott did more than scheduled during the team's Thursday practice, his second ...
NFL
KRQE News 13

Friday Night Football – Week 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week nine of high school football featured many district rivals going head to head. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Rio Rancho hosted Cibola in the Cougars first game since Aden Chavez suffered a season ending ankle injury. The Rams defense took advantage as they held the brown and […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Rams’ reported stance on Cam Akers revealed

Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
NFL
thecomeback.com

WATCH: College ref goes into crowd to confront UNLV band

We’ve all heard of Pac-12 After Dark. Now, prepare to meet its cousin, Mountain West After Dark. In Saturday night’s game between Air Force and UNLV, things got weird. One of the oddities of college football is that there are marching bands. Sometimes those marching bands will play when they shouldn’t. When that happens, the referee or public address announcer will usually get on the microphone and tell the band to stop. That’s kind of what happened on Saturday, only the referee took it to another level.
PARADISE, NV
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract

All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed a two-way contract to stick with his fourth NBA team. Antetokounmpo, 24, will...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after Commanders loss

The NFL misery index is crowded with star quarterbacks after a weird Week 6. Aaron Rodgers got dump trucked by the New York Jets, Tom Brady was silenced by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lamar Jackson gave one away to the New York Giants. Throw the Bears in there as well after Chicago threw up on itself in an inexcusable Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why LaVine's decision making will be crucial for Bulls

If the scoring averages of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan dip this season but that of Nikola Vučević rises, what would LaVine say?. “I don’t think anybody’s complaining at all,” LaVine said. “As long as we get the win and everybody is playing the way we’re supposed to, everybody’s going to be happy. The same way it was last year when we were winning all those games at the beginning of the year.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. The NBA released a statement with the news on Saturday and said Mutombo is in “great spirits.”. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor,” the...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

