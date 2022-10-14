Read full article on original website
Cowboys Trade for DJ Moore of Panthers Proposed by Dan Orlovsky
The gossip involving Carolina receiver DJ Moore leads to the opinion of ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky that Dallas should get in on the Moore Sweepstakes.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There are 13 games remaining in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season and bunch that are projected to be close. But Colin Cowherd believes that one of the games with the largest spreads this weekend is primed for an upset. On Friday's edition of The Herd during his Blazin'...
Russell Wilson responds to Marshawn Lynch's comments about QB
Former running back Marshawn Lynch went on Richard Sherman’s podcast earlier this week and while many fans were expecting him to pile on quarterback Russell Wilson for his struggles, Lynch actually had supportive and encouraging things to say about his former teammate. Wilson, of course, threw an interception at...
Mike McCarthy Announces Official Dak Prescott Update On Friday
Could Dak Prescott be behind center when the Dallas Cowboys face the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football? It sounds like the possibility is still alive. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Prescott did more than scheduled during the team's Thursday practice, his second ...
Friday Night Football – Week 9
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week nine of high school football featured many district rivals going head to head. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Rio Rancho hosted Cibola in the Cougars first game since Aden Chavez suffered a season ending ankle injury. The Rams defense took advantage as they held the brown and […]
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
Chiefs’ Frank Clark describes why illness forced him to leave Raiders game
It's no secret Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark has had stomach issues in the past, but this was the first time he's left a game for it.
Rams’ reported stance on Cam Akers revealed
Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
Bills LB Von Miller: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is ‘Hall of Famer’
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller discussed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at length ahead of Sunday's matchup.
WATCH: College ref goes into crowd to confront UNLV band
We’ve all heard of Pac-12 After Dark. Now, prepare to meet its cousin, Mountain West After Dark. In Saturday night’s game between Air Force and UNLV, things got weird. One of the oddities of college football is that there are marching bands. Sometimes those marching bands will play when they shouldn’t. When that happens, the referee or public address announcer will usually get on the microphone and tell the band to stop. That’s kind of what happened on Saturday, only the referee took it to another level.
Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract
All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed a two-way contract to stick with his fourth NBA team. Antetokounmpo, 24, will...
Panthers Willing to Trade RB Christian McCaffrey, per Report
Days after firing coach Matt Rhule, Carolina reportedly is willing to listen to offers for its franchise running back.
Kyle Pitts BREAKING: 'Huge' Injury Update for Atlanta Falcons vs. 49ers
"It was very tough sitting at home," Kyle Pitts said of missing an Atlanta Falcons game. "It was my first game (watching at home) - it didn't feel right ... I could see it from a different standpoint, but for the main part, it sucked."
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after Commanders loss
The NFL misery index is crowded with star quarterbacks after a weird Week 6. Aaron Rodgers got dump trucked by the New York Jets, Tom Brady was silenced by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lamar Jackson gave one away to the New York Giants. Throw the Bears in there as well after Chicago threw up on itself in an inexcusable Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders.
Kane gives Richardson game puck for first win as Hawks coach
The Blackhawks rallied from 2-0 down to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday at SAP Center for their first win of the 2022-23 season, a nice way to wrap up a three-game road trip after dropping their first two contests. Sam Lafferty scored two shorthanded goals in a...
Why LaVine's decision making will be crucial for Bulls
If the scoring averages of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan dip this season but that of Nikola Vučević rises, what would LaVine say?. “I don’t think anybody’s complaining at all,” LaVine said. “As long as we get the win and everybody is playing the way we’re supposed to, everybody’s going to be happy. The same way it was last year when we were winning all those games at the beginning of the year.”
Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. The NBA released a statement with the news on Saturday and said Mutombo is in “great spirits.”. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor,” the...
Jason Dickinson records 3 points, shines in Hawks debut
Jason Dickinson was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Vancouver Canucks five days before Opening Night, but he missed the first two games of the regular season due to visa issues. On Saturday, Dickinson joined his new team in San Jose and made his Chicago debut against the Sharks. And...
