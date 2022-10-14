Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
recordpatriot.com
Can America afford suburbia? High prices have homebuyers seeking solutions
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The email from the mortgage loan officer was supposed to be good news for Maureen Coffey. A 27-year-old nonprofit employee, she never thought she would be able to afford to buy in Arlington County - a wealthy, liberal suburb across the river from Washington, D.C. - until he told her otherwise. Her steady income and strong credit would qualify her for a condominium costing as much as $300,000.
WTOP
Ex-DC deputy mayor explains Virginia home, says he ‘geo bachelored’
Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart — who resigned this week after an argument in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot led to a police statement that the District official lived in Falls Church — is defending his living arrangement. Geldart stepped down Wednesday as deputy mayor for public...
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville seeks permission to remove failed dam from historic property
The City of Rockville is seeking permission to remove a failed dam from the historic Glenview Farm property at 603 Edmonston Drive, which is home to Glenview Mansion and the Rockville Civic Center park. While the dam is no longer functioning properly, and cannot be replaced under today's federal and state environmental rules, it is considered a contributing resource to a historic site. For this reason, the Rockville Historic District Commission must determine if historic preservation of the dam structure is warranted.
alxnow.com
Top stories this week in Alexandria
This week’s top story was our poll on Alexandria’s new speed cameras. About 54% (406 voters) responded that adding speed cameras to school zones is a good idea, while 38% (289 voters) are against them and 8% (57 voters) are indifferent. On Monday (October 10), Alexandria’s Noah and...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. approves $3 million for affordable housing at Arrowbrook
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors took a significant action to support affordable housing in the Virginia county on Tuesday. In a 9-1 vote, the board approved a $3 million bond issue to fund and complete the Ovation at Arrowbrook housing development near the Innovation Center Metro station in Herndon. This decision covers a $3 million funding gap Fairfax County said was assembled by “supply change shortages resulting from COVID,” according to county documents.
Funeral set for NAACP leader from Arlington murdered on Turks and Caicos
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — People will gather to honor and remember an NAACP leader who was killed while on vacation on Turks and Caicos earlier this month. The celebration of life for Kent DeWayne Carter is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 1601 […]
northernvirginiamag.com
Officials to Consider Renaming 10 Loudoun County Schools
The school names are associated with Confederate or segregationist history. Ten school names have been presented to the Loudoun County School Board for consideration to be renamed due to their association with Confederate or segregationist history. Local researchers, including individuals from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas...
nbc16.com
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
D.C. Council Prepares To Vote On Overhaul Of Criminal Code
A massive overhaul of D.C.’s outdated criminal code is nearing the legislative finish line. The rework of the city’s criminal code is the result of a decade of efforts from the D.C. Criminal Code Reform Commission, an independent body whose attorneys spent years researching and weighing how to write a clearer and more proportional criminal code. It’s a process that many cities across the country have already undergone – and experts have argued that D.C.’s revision is well overdue. It will advance to a vote in committee next week.
NBC Washington
DC Voters to Decide If Tipped Workers Should Get Same Minimum Wage as Other Employees
Voting is underway in the District, and once again, voters are set to decide if tipped workers should get the same minimum wage as every other worker in the District. It’s not the first time voters in D.C. have been asked this question: Should tipped workers be paid the same minimum wage as all other workers? Voters said yes in 2018, but the will of the voters was overturned by the D.C. Council.
NIH Director's Blog
Historic Medical Sites near Washington DC
Opened in December 1862, Lincoln General was the largest of the military hospitals in the area built by the Army to take care of the Civil War casualties. It was located on Capitol Hill, 15 blocks east of the Capitol building. The hospital complex included 20 pavilions, arranged in two lines forming a V, and 25 tent wards, which provided altogether a bed capacity of 2,575. The kitchen and dining rooms were connected to the pavilions by means of a covered pathway. In addition to the headquarters (marked by the flag), there were officers quarters, quarters for Sisters who provided nursing service, barracks, guard house, separate quarters for contrabands, and service facilities such as water tank, laundry, barber shop, carpenter shop, stables and a morgue ("Dead House"). Like most other military hospitals, Lincoln General was taken down shortly after the Civil War. The area once occupied by Lincoln General is now a residential district.
NBC Washington
Days After Church Fire, Arlington Congregation Holds Service on the Grass
The congregation that would normally pile into the pews of the oldest church in Arlington, Virginia, instead filled the green area across from the building on Sunday after a fire did enough damage to shut it down. Flames tore through part of Mount Olivet United Methodist early Friday, leaving members...
nypressnews.com
DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital
The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
firefighternation.com
Historic Mount Olivet Church Burns in Arlington (VA)
Firefighters put out a fire at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church in Arlington Friday morning. The fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene they found flames showing from the building, Arlnow reports. The church, located at 1500 N. Glebe Road, is the oldest continuously operating...
WTOP
Bowser embarrassed by report detailing DC public housing failures
Saying that she was “embarrassed” by an extremely critical report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser promised a swift response from the city. The 72-page report, first obtained by The Washington Post, portrayed the D.C. Housing Authority as being in disarray.
NBC Washington
Maryland Man Charged in Arlington Police Shooting
A Maryland man is facing several charges after getting into a shootout with Arlington police officers on Friday, authorities say. The suspect is El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland. Police were called to Shirlington Road in a neighborhood off Glebe Road, close to Interstate 395 and the Army Navy Country...
NBC Washington
‘Like a Fire in Your Own Home': Oldest Arlington Church Damaged in Blaze
Flames tore through part of the oldest church in Arlington, Virginia, early Friday, leaving members without a place to worship and drawing community members to rescue books left inside. The Mount Olivet United Methodist Church fire started in an attic above the music and education wing of the church, Pastor...
loudounnow.com
9 Middle and High Schools Up for Attendance Zone Review
Around 50 residents showed up to the first of many meetings Thursday night at the Loudoun County Public Schools administration building to hear early plans for school attendance boundary changes at nine middle and high schools. The school district plans changes in Ashburn, central and eastern Loudoun, affecting Broad Run,...
Comments / 0