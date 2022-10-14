ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Philadelphia

Report: Panthers Listening to Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers

Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Philadelphia

Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room by Interim Coach

Panthers' Robbie Anderson sent to locker room by interim coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks wasted no time exercising his new authority. Wilks, who took over after former head coach Matt Rhule was fired last week, tossed Robbie Anderson out of Sunday's game...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Philadelphia

Vikings' Harrison Smith Dives for Remarkable INT Against Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith has cat-like reflexes. At the end of the Vikings-Dolphins first half, the safety dove for an interception that went over the middle from QB Teddy Bridgewater, traveling through Dolphins' WR Jaylen Waddle and reflected off of Viking's LB Eric Kendrick's helmet before Smith was able to secure the ball.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Philadelphia

Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers

Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field. The injury...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Dolphins' Mike Gesicki Promises to Stop Doing Viral Griddy Celebration

Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki promises to stop doing griddy celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The griddy celebration has taken over the sports world, but not every player gets love for it. Originally invented by Louisiana native Allen Davis – who is a friend of former LSU and current...
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: Nestor Cortes Escapes Jam, Throws Out Runner While Seated

The MLB postseason brings out the best in everyone. In Thursday's Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, pitcher Nestor Cortes showed just that. Cleveland loaded the bases against Cortes in the fourth inning, but the 27-year-old starter escaped after a brilliant play. Myles...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Philadelphia

Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-Time Passing Yards List

“Matty Ice” held back for no one on Sunday when the Colts defeated the Jaguars 34-27 in their Week 6 matchup. History was made as Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list ... and later threw the game-winning touchdown. Ryan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Overreactions: Why That's a Good Win, Not a Great Win

Eagles overreactions: Why that's a good win, not a great win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you've watched one game from the 2022 Eagles, it seems you've watched them all. On Sunday night the NFL's last undefeated team was explosive in the first half, woeful in the third...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: Joel Embiid, A.J. Brown Share Cool Pregame Moment Before Eagles-Cowboys

WATCH: Embiid, Brown share cool pregame moment at Linc originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia's sports teams are on absolute fire right now. The Phillies are streaking into the NLCS, the Sixers are expected to be contenders when the NBA season begins this week, and the Eagles are the best team in the NFL. The Union are postseason-bound as the best team in the MLS's Eastern Conference. Even the Flyers are winning!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Watch: LA Kings Savagely Troll Astros Star Jose Altuve

Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Philadelphia

Watch: Tennessee Fans Take Goalpost, Throw It Into River After Win Vs. Alabama

Watch: Tennessee fans carry goalpost out of stadium after Alabama win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles OL Shares Lessons Learned From Jason Peters

Eagles OL shares best lessons learned from Jason Peters originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jason Kelce remembers sitting in the offensive line film room a few years ago as the Eagles prepared to face the Vikings in an early-season game. Most of the focus that week was on stopping perennial Pro Bowler Everson Griffen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Warriors' Jordan Poole Breaks Silence on Draymond Green Punch Incident

JP breaks silence on Draymond incident after 'long' few weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. More than 10 days after Jordan Poole was punched by Draymond Green during Warriors practice on Oct. 5, the 23-year-old guard broke his silence on the incident. "He apologized and [was] professional," Poole told...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Philadelphia

Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing Four-Year, $140M Extension, Per Agents

Agents: Poole, Warriors finalizing four-year, $140M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Jordan Poole and the Warriors are closing a massive new deal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski cited Poole's agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, in reporting Saturday morning that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Philadelphia

Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor

Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. The NBA released a statement with the news on Saturday and said Mutombo is in “great spirits.”. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall...
NBA

