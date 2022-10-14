Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Report: Panthers Listening to Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers
Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers,...
NBC Philadelphia
Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room by Interim Coach
Panthers' Robbie Anderson sent to locker room by interim coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks wasted no time exercising his new authority. Wilks, who took over after former head coach Matt Rhule was fired last week, tossed Robbie Anderson out of Sunday's game...
NBC Philadelphia
Vikings' Harrison Smith Dives for Remarkable INT Against Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith has cat-like reflexes. At the end of the Vikings-Dolphins first half, the safety dove for an interception that went over the middle from QB Teddy Bridgewater, traveling through Dolphins' WR Jaylen Waddle and reflected off of Viking's LB Eric Kendrick's helmet before Smith was able to secure the ball.
NBC Philadelphia
Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers
Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field. The injury...
NBC Philadelphia
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki Promises to Stop Doing Viral Griddy Celebration
Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki promises to stop doing griddy celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The griddy celebration has taken over the sports world, but not every player gets love for it. Originally invented by Louisiana native Allen Davis – who is a friend of former LSU and current...
NFL・
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Nestor Cortes Escapes Jam, Throws Out Runner While Seated
The MLB postseason brings out the best in everyone. In Thursday's Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, pitcher Nestor Cortes showed just that. Cleveland loaded the bases against Cortes in the fourth inning, but the 27-year-old starter escaped after a brilliant play. Myles...
NBC Philadelphia
Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-Time Passing Yards List
“Matty Ice” held back for no one on Sunday when the Colts defeated the Jaguars 34-27 in their Week 6 matchup. History was made as Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list ... and later threw the game-winning touchdown. Ryan...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Overreactions: Why That's a Good Win, Not a Great Win
Eagles overreactions: Why that's a good win, not a great win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you've watched one game from the 2022 Eagles, it seems you've watched them all. On Sunday night the NFL's last undefeated team was explosive in the first half, woeful in the third...
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Joel Embiid, A.J. Brown Share Cool Pregame Moment Before Eagles-Cowboys
WATCH: Embiid, Brown share cool pregame moment at Linc originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia's sports teams are on absolute fire right now. The Phillies are streaking into the NLCS, the Sixers are expected to be contenders when the NBA season begins this week, and the Eagles are the best team in the NFL. The Union are postseason-bound as the best team in the MLS's Eastern Conference. Even the Flyers are winning!
NBC Philadelphia
Watch: LA Kings Savagely Troll Astros Star Jose Altuve
Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Observations: The Most Intriguing Thing About This Eagles-Cowboys Game
In Roob's observations, the most intriguing thing about Eagles-Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. A nagging problem the Eagles need to fix, what Sunday’s game means for Jalen Hurts and thoughts about Jordan Davis’s playing time. It’s a Week 6 edition of Roob’s Random Eagles Observations as...
NBC Philadelphia
Watch: Tennessee Fans Take Goalpost, Throw It Into River After Win Vs. Alabama
Watch: Tennessee fans carry goalpost out of stadium after Alabama win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles OL Shares Lessons Learned From Jason Peters
Eagles OL shares best lessons learned from Jason Peters originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jason Kelce remembers sitting in the offensive line film room a few years ago as the Eagles prepared to face the Vikings in an early-season game. Most of the focus that week was on stopping perennial Pro Bowler Everson Griffen.
NBC Philadelphia
In the College Sports Pay Era, Female Athletes Are Emerging as Big Winners
Since the NIL era of endorsement deals for NCAA and other amateur athletes began in July 2021, women's college basketball has ranked the third-highest among NIL compensated sports. There is still a huge gap between it and NCCA Division I football, which commands almost half of all deals, but six...
NBC Philadelphia
Warriors' Jordan Poole Breaks Silence on Draymond Green Punch Incident
JP breaks silence on Draymond incident after 'long' few weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. More than 10 days after Jordan Poole was punched by Draymond Green during Warriors practice on Oct. 5, the 23-year-old guard broke his silence on the incident. "He apologized and [was] professional," Poole told...
NBC Philadelphia
Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing Four-Year, $140M Extension, Per Agents
Agents: Poole, Warriors finalizing four-year, $140M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Jordan Poole and the Warriors are closing a massive new deal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski cited Poole's agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, in reporting Saturday morning that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the team.
NBC Philadelphia
Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor
Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. The NBA released a statement with the news on Saturday and said Mutombo is in “great spirits.”. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall...
NBA・
Comments / 0