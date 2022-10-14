Pitt State are on the road to square off against Lincoln

After a massive 24-22 win over rival Northwest Missouri, the Pitt State Gorillas are back at it this week as they look to keep the momentum going and prep for their seventh game of the year.

Pitt State comes into this weekend as the seventh ranked team in Division Two. They’ve also jumped out to a 6-0 start for the first time since 2013 when they went 10-2.

This week the Gorillas hit the road after back to back home games. They face Lincoln who currently sits in last of the MIAA at 0-6 on the year.

Although the Blue Tigers are struggling this year, they do present a challenge with their offensive skill players. Pitt State is keeping the same mentality as they home to go 1-0 every week and add another win Saturday.

Caleb Lewis said, “They’ve got a nice four up front, we’re not gonna treat them differently than we’ve treated every other team or nothing like that. We’re just gonna go in and do what we got to do.”

Brandon Stegall said, “They’re very fast, so they got a very fast team and they know how to win one on one matchups, so if we don’t bring it or we don’t come to play, they’re gonna show us something.”

Brian Wright said, “You can see that they’re trying yo buy into their system and what they’re trying to do there with that new staff and we got to be ready to play.”

