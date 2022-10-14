Read full article on original website
BBC
Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets
Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
Time Out Global
Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023
Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
Aviation International News
Beechcraft Hands Over 1,000th T-6 Texan II Trainer
Textron Aviation Defense’s Beechcraft division in Wichita has handed over the 1,000th example of the T-6 Texan II, the company announced on October 12. The achievement followed soon after global fleet had surpassed the five million flight-hour milestone. The 1,000th aircraft is a T-6C, one of five for the Colombian air force’s Escuadrón de Combate 116 at Palanquero.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Solution to a Modern-Day Problem: Designer Uses Non-Electric Air-Conditioning System
An ancient solution of using a non-electric air-conditioning system to solve a modern-day problem has been reinvented by a designer employing an innovative twist. By incorporating the air conditioning into a contemporary, stylish wall ornament that effectively regulates indoor temperatures without using a single watt of electricity, the designer was able to address thermal discomfort as well as energy consumption reduction and interior aesthetics.
Business Insider
I got stuck with a $660 bill when my flight to Milan was abruptly canceled, but my travel insurance covered every penny
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. My family was traveling back to...
getnews.info
Royal Palm Destinations Introduces Ownership Opportunities Across the Caribbean & Tropical Latin America
This company offers property ownership & investment options from tiny houses to luxury penthouse suites as well as agriculture investments in the region. Royal Palm Destinations, a real estate and travel services company, introduces a wide array of properties in the Caribbean and Latin America regions to investors and relocators looking in the area. From digital nomads to retirees, the company serves everyone looking to find a new home, an investment opportunity, or both in the tropics.
vinlove.net
Ho Chi Minh City hotel has the most beautiful lobby in the world
Reverie Saigon was honored in the category of Hotel with the most beautiful lobby in the world. The Traveler website of the Sydney Morning Herald, Australia, has just announced The best of the best: the World’s top hotel award in mid-October. The event celebrates accommodations around the world and offers readers suggestions for choosing the perfect getaway. The results are based on votes from travel experts – who are described by Traveler as “having thousands of nights of sleep at hotels around the world to evaluate”.
kalkinemedia.com
China's tech manipulation poses a global threat: UK spy chief
UK spy chief has recently claimed that China is manipulating technologies, which could pose a grave threat to global security. The comments by the UK spy chief come as China is about to introduce its virtual currency, "Digital Yuan". UK spy chief has recently claimed that China is manipulating technologies...
hotelnewsme.com
JUMEIRAH GROUP ANNOUNCES STUNNING NEW RETREAT IN BAHRAIN
Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, is continuing its ambitious expansion plans with the unveiling of a captivating new resort in the Middle East – Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa. Resting majestically on the unexplored, pristine beaches of Bahrain’s West Coast,...
NECN
Should You Shell Out for Travel Insurance?
The holiday travel season is coming up fast and money is tight. After so many pandemic delays and cancellations you may be tempted to click and purchase some add-on travel insurance when booking a flight or trip online. But in most cases, the coverage isn’t worth the money. Kevin Brasler,...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Universities Decline as China Rises
Times Higher Education dropped its highly coveted World University Rankings last week, marking the fifth year in a row that universities in the United States have fallen out of the top 100. The ranking system assesses universities based on their teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. The number of...
US sanctions on Chinese semiconductors ‘decapitate’ industry, experts say
The Biden administration’s sweeping new export controls aimed at cutting off China from obtaining chips used in supercomputers has caused the “complete collapse” of the Communist country’s semiconductor industry, according to one expert.“This is what annihilation looks like: China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry was reduced to zero overnight,” Lidang, CEO of Hedgehog Lab, said in a Twitter thread. Rules announced by the US Department of Commerce last week restricting “US persons” from involvement in manufacturing chips in China had led to mass resignations of American executives from Chinese firms.Lidang said this had the effect of “paralyzing Chinese manufacturing overnight”,...
Jalopnik
Mazda Confirms Two Brand-New Engines for the U.S.
Mazda is continuing its march towards becoming a premium automaker. We finally have official word that the Zoom Zoom brand is giving the U.S. market two brand new engine options that will debut in two new crossovers. Mazda’s future engine plans have been back and forth for the past few...
CARS・
teslarati.com
Volkswagen makes huge investment in Chinese chip manufacturer
Volkswagen has announced that it will invest a total of $2 billion into Horizon Robotics, a Chinese computer chip and robotics company. Volkswagen has been attempting to improve its computing and software chops significantly over the past year. Foremost, the auto group had a significant leadership shift to better focus on software improvement. But Volkswagen has also created partnerships with American chip manufacturer Qualcomm, as well as European chip maker STMicroelectronics. Now, according to Reuters, the company has continued its partnership push, acquiring 60% of Horizon Robotics.
makeuseof.com
What Is a New Car Destination Fee? Can You Avoid It?
When buying a new car, you can typically expect to pay a host of fees to the dealership. Some of these fees are reasonable while others appear to be somewhat questionable. One fee that's starting to receive a lot of attention is the car destination fee. The car destination fee isn't included in a cars sticker price and many first time buyers are surprised by both the amount and the fact that they are obligated to pay it.
CARS・
The best wireless earbuds firms are making hearing help more affordable
Sony and Bose are making hearing help cheaper than ever before
