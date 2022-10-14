ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League

Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract

All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed a two-way contract to stick with his fourth NBA team. Antetokounmpo, 24, will...
NBC Sports Chicago

Schrock: Bears have put Fields in shameful situation for young QB

As Justin Fields was pummeled over and over again during the Bears' ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, two feelings washed over me. I was impressed by Fields' toughness. Here was a 23-year-old quarterback in his 16th career NFL start getting pulverized behind an offensive line that couldn't stop an infant from highjacking a candy bar from your local Jewel. Here's a quarterback with all the natural talent to be great having to pick himself off the turf time and time again because the organization he plays for decided it didn't need to upgrade the protection in front of him this season.
NBC Sports Chicago

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after Commanders loss

The NFL misery index is crowded with star quarterbacks after a weird Week 6. Aaron Rodgers got dump trucked by the New York Jets, Tom Brady was silenced by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lamar Jackson gave one away to the New York Giants. Throw the Bears in there as well after Chicago threw up on itself in an inexcusable Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders.
NBC Sports Chicago

Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. The NBA released a statement with the news on Saturday and said Mutombo is in “great spirits.”. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor,” the...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

