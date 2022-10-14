Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Cowboys' Contract Like Michael Gallup
What's Odell Beckham Jr. in search of contractually? Something akin to what the Dallas Cowboys did with Michael Gallup.
Detroit Lions reportedly asked Los Angeles Rams about receiving Aaron Donald in the 2021 Matthew Stafford trade
The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams made one of the biggest trades in NFL history at the start of
Panthers' Robbie Anderson sent to locker room by interim coach
Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks wasted no time exercising his new authority. Wilks, who took over after former head coach Matt Rhule was fired last week, tossed Robbie Anderson out of Sunday's game after the wide receiver had repeated confrontations with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey. Anderson, who the...
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League
Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
NBA・
Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract
All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed a two-way contract to stick with his fourth NBA team. Antetokounmpo, 24, will...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Got Into It With Jaden McDaniels In Timberwolves Game
A frustrated Brodie lashed out.
Schrock: Bears have put Fields in shameful situation for young QB
As Justin Fields was pummeled over and over again during the Bears' ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, two feelings washed over me. I was impressed by Fields' toughness. Here was a 23-year-old quarterback in his 16th career NFL start getting pulverized behind an offensive line that couldn't stop an infant from highjacking a candy bar from your local Jewel. Here's a quarterback with all the natural talent to be great having to pick himself off the turf time and time again because the organization he plays for decided it didn't need to upgrade the protection in front of him this season.
Atlanta Falcons need this trade bust to step up in week six
Six weeks into the season there should be no questions the Atlanta Falcons have lost their trade for receiver Bryan Edwards so far. Edwards hasn’t had any impact on the team spending most of the season injured or failing to make plays. The most memorable play of the Atlanta...
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after Commanders loss
The NFL misery index is crowded with star quarterbacks after a weird Week 6. Aaron Rodgers got dump trucked by the New York Jets, Tom Brady was silenced by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lamar Jackson gave one away to the New York Giants. Throw the Bears in there as well after Chicago threw up on itself in an inexcusable Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders.
NFL・
ESPN's 'Get Up' — 'First Take' Crossover Event Will Finally Get Mike Greenberg and Stephen A. Smith Some Airtime
Have you ever turned on ESPN and seen Mike Greenberg, but wondered where Stephen A. Smith was? Have you ever been watching a classic Stephen A. Smith rant and w
NFL・
Cutler supplies victory cigars for Tennessee after Alabama upset
Jay Culter didn't attend the University of Tennessee, but he still stepped up after the No. 6 Volunteers upset perennial powerhouse Alabama on Saturday night. The former Bears quarterback, who attended SEC-rival Vanderbilt, supplied victory cigars to the Tennessee squad after its last-second win. Why, you ask? Well, it's pretty...
Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. The NBA released a statement with the news on Saturday and said Mutombo is in “great spirits.”. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor,” the...
NBA・
