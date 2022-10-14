Deshaun Watson has another suit filed against him alleging sexual misconduct in ‘20; not expected to impact his suspension

Read full article on original website
NFL says Deshaun Watson’s status remains unchanged in wake of new lawsuit; attorney cites ‘victims who have yet to come forward’
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension hasn’t been impacted by the new civil suit filed against him on Thursday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday. “Watson’s status remains unchanged,” McCarthy told cleveland.com in an email response. “We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy.”
Myles Garrett irked that Steelers’ Chukwuma Okorafor didn’t get fined for his dive, but Garrett did for his QB hit
BEREA, Ohio — With controversial roughing-the-passer calls in the news, Myles Garrett is miffed that he had his wallet lightened by the NFL for a play in the Browns’ 29-17 victory over the Steelers in Week 3, while Steelers right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor did not. Specifically, Garrett was...
Should the Browns bench Jacoby Brissett for Joshua Dobbs in Week 7 against the Ravens? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett had his worst game of the 2022 season for the Browns on Sunday vs. the Patriots. He turned it over three times, including an interception on the second play of the game, in Cleveland’s 38-15 loss to New England. Brissett had played well...
What they said during Browns’ blowout loss vs. Patriots: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are now on a three-game losing streak as they were blown out at home by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, 38-15, on Sunday. Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in just his second start. The Patriots’ defense sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett four times and forced four turnovers.
Cleveland Browns lose to New England, and the problems are getting worse: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns lost to the New England Patriots 38-15 on Sunday, and Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Doug Lesmerises are here to talk about what’s wrong with the 2-4 Browns. First up, a big picture look at what might be...
Browns rookie kicker Cade York focused on shutting out noise, sticking with process ahead of Patriots game
BEREA, Ohio -- Cade York is in somewhat uncharted territory, but is sticking to the process he knows. In the Browns’ 30-28 loss to the Chargers last week, York missed two field goals, including a 54-yard attempt with 16 seconds remaining that would have likely decided the game. This...
Browns vs. Patriots: picks, prediction, odds
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New England (2-3) and Cleveland (2-3) will each have a chance to get to .500 with a victory at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday....
Browns guard Wyatt Teller questionable to return against Patriots with calf injury
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns right guard Wyatt Teller was replaced by guard Hjalte Froholdt on the Browns’ fourth series on Sunday and was announced as questionable to return with a calf injury. Teller went to the blue medical tent after the Browns failed to convert a fourth down quarterback...
Myles Garrett aggravates sprained shoulder: ‘I don’t care how bad I’m hurting, I’m going to put my guys first’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns defensive end Myles Garrett aggravated his sprained left shoulder late in Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots and finished the game in pain on the sideline, but plans to play next Sunday in Baltimore. “Could be better,” Garrett said when asked after the game...
Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots: Watch NFL football live for free (10/16/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots will meet Sunday, Oct. 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). The Browns lost 30-28...
Kevin Stefanski: Jacoby Brissett’s job is safe despite 3 more turnovers vs. Patriots; Brissett takes responsibility in address to team
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has no plans to make a switch at quarterback despite three more Jacoby Brissett turnovers in Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots on two interceptions and a lost fumble that led to their third straight loss for a 2-4 mark. “No,” Stefanski...
Myles Garrett: ‘I’m supposed to be the star player on defense and I have to make more plays’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Myles Garrett, who re-injured his sprained left shoulder late in the game, was involved in the Browns’ lone takeaway during Sunday’s 38-15 loss to the Patriots — a strip-sack of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe — but he feels it’s not enough.
Why Browns running back Kareem Hunt will have a good day in the passing game on Sunday against the Patriots
BEREA, Ohio -- The difference in Sunday’s Browns vs. Patriots matchup may come down to one simple thing: which team can make a play in the passing game at the right moment. The Browns’ offense has been surprisingly efficient this season, with Kevin Stefanski finessing yards and points behind a potent rushing attack and a well-manufactured passing scheme to support Jacoby Brissett.
Browns will face Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe instead of Mac Jones; WR Michael Woods II active for 1st time
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns will face Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe at FirstEnergy Stadium instead of starter Mac Jones, who’s out for the third straight game with his ankle injury. But that might not be much of a break for the Browns. Jones, who threw three touchdowns in...
What went wrong in Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to the Patriots, 38-15, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to fall to 2-4 on the season. It was a difficult day for the defense and for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe diced up the Browns defense for his first career 300-yard game....
Browns once again beat themselves in loss to Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the second straight year, the Patriots flat out beat the Browns. One could argue that this year’s 35-18 defeat was even worse than last season’s 45-7 loss, as the Browns simply had no answer against Patriots third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe on Sunday. The fourth-rounder ended the game with 309 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-34 passing in just his second career start.
Pathetic? Lifeless? Embarrassing? Pick your word for Browns’ loss to Patriots – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I started to write, “This is really hard to watch.”. Then I stopped. That’s too kind for how the Browns played in their 38-15 loss to New England Sunday. Instead, I’m going to speak for the fans. Those who pay to watch the games...
Is there hope for the Browns? Do I need professional help? – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the New England Patriots:. 1. Last week, I wrote my pregame scribbles under the headline: I MAY NEED PROFESSIONAL HELP, BUT I THINK THE BROWNS CAN WIN THIS GAME. Oh, boy. They lost to the Chargers, 30-28. Cade York missed two field goals – 46 and 54 yards. The defense was embarrassed by giving up 238 yards rushing to the worst rushing team in the NFL. Jacoby Brissett threw one of his dreaded late-game interceptions.
After five games, what can we say about the Browns? Let’s look deep – Terry’s Talkin’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How I was wrong when looking at the Browns season:. THOUGHT: If the Browns can have a middle-of-pack offense, averaging a little over 20 points a game – they should be in good shape early in the season against one of the NFL’s weakest schedules. Pro Football Focus rates it the weakest NFL schedule so far.
