Deshaun Watson has another suit filed against him alleging sexual misconduct in ‘20; not expected to impact his suspension

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
NFL says Deshaun Watson’s status remains unchanged in wake of new lawsuit; attorney cites ‘victims who have yet to come forward’

BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension hasn’t been impacted by the new civil suit filed against him on Thursday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday. “Watson’s status remains unchanged,” McCarthy told cleveland.com in an email response. “We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Browns vs. Patriots: picks, prediction, odds

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New England (2-3) and Cleveland (2-3) will each have a chance to get to .500 with a victory at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday....
CLEVELAND, OH
Why Browns running back Kareem Hunt will have a good day in the passing game on Sunday against the Patriots

BEREA, Ohio -- The difference in Sunday’s Browns vs. Patriots matchup may come down to one simple thing: which team can make a play in the passing game at the right moment. The Browns’ offense has been surprisingly efficient this season, with Kevin Stefanski finessing yards and points behind a potent rushing attack and a well-manufactured passing scheme to support Jacoby Brissett.
CLEVELAND, OH
What went wrong in Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to the Patriots, 38-15, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to fall to 2-4 on the season. It was a difficult day for the defense and for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe diced up the Browns defense for his first career 300-yard game....
CLEVELAND, OH
Browns once again beat themselves in loss to Patriots

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the second straight year, the Patriots flat out beat the Browns. One could argue that this year’s 35-18 defeat was even worse than last season’s 45-7 loss, as the Browns simply had no answer against Patriots third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe on Sunday. The fourth-rounder ended the game with 309 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-34 passing in just his second career start.
CLEVELAND, OH
Is there hope for the Browns? Do I need professional help? – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the New England Patriots:. 1. Last week, I wrote my pregame scribbles under the headline: I MAY NEED PROFESSIONAL HELP, BUT I THINK THE BROWNS CAN WIN THIS GAME. Oh, boy. They lost to the Chargers, 30-28. Cade York missed two field goals – 46 and 54 yards. The defense was embarrassed by giving up 238 yards rushing to the worst rushing team in the NFL. Jacoby Brissett threw one of his dreaded late-game interceptions.
CLEVELAND, OH
