Read full article on original website
President trump 2020
3d ago
I could have guessed without even seeing the picture. It's gonna get to the point that nobody is even gonna let em in their stores!!!!
Reply(4)
15
Jen
2d ago
My daughter works in local retail and how pathetic it is to know these shoplifters KNOW the employees can not try to stop them in anyway so they literally fill their bags in front of them and walk out!
Reply(4)
9
I love The Cars music
2d ago
Kohls have great camera’s. Look your best shopping there. You are on camera…
Reply
8
Related
13abc.com
Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars, other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships, even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars
WTOL-TV
Seneca County Sheriff says arrest of Honduran man may be part of international scam
REPUBLIC, Ohio — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say could be an international scam operation after arresting a Honduran man on Thursday. On that day, the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received a call of alleged fraudulent activity at 510 S. Broadway St. in Republic, Ohio.
13abc.com
OSHP Norwalk Post investigates serious crash on CR 592
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has opened an investigation for a two-vehicle serious injury crash, which occurred on Oct. 16, at 9:35 a.m. The post reported that the crash happened on CR 592 at CR 31 in Liberty Township, Seneca County. One...
13abc.com
TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a potential shooting which is believed to have occurred on Fernwood Avenue and Forest Avenue early Saturday morning. TPD believes there may have been two victims. A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to...
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on corner of Arlington and Woodsdale
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. Police said one person was shot on the corner of Arlington and Woodsdale Avenue. There is no word on the victim’s condition. TPD has opened an investigation. See a spelling or grammar error in...
Two women seriously injured in rollover crash in Seneca County
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Two women were seriously injured as the result of a collision in Seneca County on Sunday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Dorothy Cooper from Fostoria was driving east on County Rd. 592 around 9:35 a.m. when she failed to yield at the stop sign at County Rd. 31.
Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
Lucas Co. Sheriff seeking info on suspect who fled, led officers on pursuit
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of a suspect who recently led authorities on a high speed chase. Rayshawn McCoy is wanted for felony failure to comply after police say he fled during the initiation of a traffic stop. The pursuit was called off when officers determined the chase was too dangerous.
North Dakota man accused of storing 1,400 pounds of explosives in garage
WILLISTON, N.D. — A North Dakota man is accused of storing more than 1,400 pounds of explosives in the garage of his townhouse-style apartment, authorities said. Ross Michael Petrie, 28, of Williston, was arrested Wednesday and charged with release of destructive forces, a Class C felony, according to Williams County online court records.
Trial of man charged with reckless homicide last year declared mistrial
TOLEDO, Ohio — A mistrial was declared Wednesday in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas when jurors could not agree on a verdict for Mychal Smith, 31, who was charged with reckless homicide in the November 2021 shooting death of 29-year-old Dameon Bates in north Toledo. Bates was...
fox2detroit.com
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
sent-trib.com
Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
Have you seen Deshanae? Southfield police looking for teen last seen in McDonald's uniform
Police in Southfield are asking for help from the public in locating a 16-year-old who went missing overnight. Police say Deshanae Tahalya Berry, 16, was last seen around midnight on Saturday, Oct. 15 at her home in Southfield.
EHOVE Career Center employee under investigation
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint involving an employee of the EHOVE Career Center.
TPD: 30-year-old man killed in triple shooting in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead and two others, including a juvenile, are injured after a triple shooting in west Toledo on Saturday morning. Toledo police say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of Upton Ave. near Marlowe Rd. around 10:23 a.m. where they found three victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
13abc.com
Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Department arrested a man, Friday, in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby. According to Sylvania Police, Anthony Genna ,20, was arrested for aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. The incident took place on October 12 around...
13abc.com
Whitmer Shooting Body Cam BLURRED
BODY CAM: TPD releases footage showing response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.
Toledo Police investigating robbery at Vito's Pizza
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at Vito's Pizza on N. Reynolds rd. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery, both wearing dark clothes. One suspect approached the rear entrance while the other entered through the front. The suspect at the front entrance presented a pistol to employees inside the store.
13abc.com
Maumee first responders at scene of fatal crash on U.S. Route 24
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash will leave part of U.S. Route 24 in Maumee closed for several hours, officials said Sunday night. Maumee Police posted on social media that the crash happened westbound between Key Street and White Street Sunday night. Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash.
Comments / 33