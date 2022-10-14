ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

TNL - Farmington @ Syracuse

(KJZZ) Game aired on Thursday, October 13th, 2022. Note: Due to technical difficulties, we missed the video capture of the first 1:50 min of this game. Video below starts within the 3rd Quarter. Click video below to watch partial game.
FARMINGTON, UT
Utah's fourth Trader Joe's location coming to Draper in 2023

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A new Trader Joe's location has been announced in Utah. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said on social media Friday that the city has been selected for the grocery chain's fourth location in the state. He said the store will be located at 11479 State Street...
DRAPER, UT
Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
MURRAY, UT
Man shot twice at overnight party in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police in South Jordan are investigating after a man was shot twice during a late-night party in Daybreak. According to South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson, officers were called to 6113 West Arranmore Drive just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of shots fired.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Utah father, son plead guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A father and son from Utah have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Federal documents show Bradly Bokoski, 58, from Eagle Mountain and his 31-year-old son Matthew met up in Washington D.C. for the protest. When they arrived, they...
UTAH STATE
Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
KENNEWICK, WA
Teens charged as adults in connection with fatal carjacking attempt in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two teenagers have been charged as adults in connection with a fatal shooting and attempted carjacking in Salt Lake City back in September. Christian Rodriguez, 16, of West Jordan, was charged on Friday in 3rd District Court with two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, aggravated murder, and aggravated robbery, all of which are first-degree felonies. He was also charged with discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and class B misdemeanor possession of a handgun by a minor.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

