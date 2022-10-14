SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two teenagers have been charged as adults in connection with a fatal shooting and attempted carjacking in Salt Lake City back in September. Christian Rodriguez, 16, of West Jordan, was charged on Friday in 3rd District Court with two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, aggravated murder, and aggravated robbery, all of which are first-degree felonies. He was also charged with discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and class B misdemeanor possession of a handgun by a minor.

