TNL - Farmington @ Syracuse
(KJZZ) Game aired on Thursday, October 13th, 2022. Note: Due to technical difficulties, we missed the video capture of the first 1:50 min of this game. Video below starts within the 3rd Quarter. Click video below to watch partial game.
Utah's fourth Trader Joe's location coming to Draper in 2023
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A new Trader Joe's location has been announced in Utah. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said on social media Friday that the city has been selected for the grocery chain's fourth location in the state. He said the store will be located at 11479 State Street...
Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
White Latter-day Saint Utahn shares family reaction to discovered Black ancestry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every family carries a special story that makes them unique. For Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina his family’s story changed when meeting his new relatives for the first time six years ago. Campbell’s side of the family is Black and live in...
Man shot twice at overnight party in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police in South Jordan are investigating after a man was shot twice during a late-night party in Daybreak. According to South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson, officers were called to 6113 West Arranmore Drive just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of shots fired.
Utah father, son plead guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A father and son from Utah have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Federal documents show Bradly Bokoski, 58, from Eagle Mountain and his 31-year-old son Matthew met up in Washington D.C. for the protest. When they arrived, they...
GALLERY: Hundreds take shots off skis for annual fundraiser in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of people lined Main Street and raised a toast for a fundraiser in Park City. The Park City Sunrise Rotary Club hosted their sixth annual Sunrise Shot Ski on Saturday to raise money for community groups. Full shot glasses connected to skis were...
Father sustains critical injuries after allegedly being stabbed by son in Utah apartment
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A father is in critical condition after police say his son stabbed him multiple times in a Salt Lake County apartment. Officials said the incident happened at the Calloway Apartments near 1141 West 3900 South in Taylorsville, between Meadow Brook Golf Course and I-15 around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
Teens charged as adults in connection with fatal carjacking attempt in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two teenagers have been charged as adults in connection with a fatal shooting and attempted carjacking in Salt Lake City back in September. Christian Rodriguez, 16, of West Jordan, was charged on Friday in 3rd District Court with two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, aggravated murder, and aggravated robbery, all of which are first-degree felonies. He was also charged with discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and class B misdemeanor possession of a handgun by a minor.
Two transported to hospital via helicopter in separate incidents on I-80
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital after separate incidents on westbound Interstate 80 in Summit County. Officials said they were called to mile marker 170 at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a woman in labor with possible complications. "To make...
One person in custody, another at large after SWAT incident in Capitol Hill neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person is in custody and another is at large after police responded to a SWAT incident in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday morning. The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT team responded to the incident in the 500-block of North Dexter Street in Salt Lake City.
GALLERY: Pups show off in annual Strut Your Mutt fundraising event
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The annual Strut Your Mutt fundraising event returned to Salt Lake City to raise money for homeless pets and continue efforts to make the country no-kill by 2025. The event, organized by Best Friends Animal Society, took place at Liberty Park and was their...
Salt Lake County DA candidates discuss debates, prosecuting crime, experience
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County district attorney candidates talked about debates, prosecuting crimes, and experience in separate interviews. She’s three years out of law school; he’s been a prosecutor for decades—and the differences between Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill and challenger Danielle Ahn only begin there.
81-year-old man attacked by dog, searching for owner concerned about rabies vaccination
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — 81-year-old Larry Overton was attacked by a dog Friday morning and his family is trying to track down the dog’s owner. The dog took a chunk out of both of Overton’ arms when it attacked him while walking along the track at Oak Ridge Elementary.
