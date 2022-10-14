ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin, Dogecoin Rise, Ethereum Drops After Inflation Spike: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Technical Selling 'Could Get Ugly' Below This Level

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 3 days ago
Benzinga

These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%

When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%

(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
thenewscrypto.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars up Following Google Supports

Dogecoin (DOGE) price surged by more than 3.51% in the last 24 hours. Google cloud service accepts Dogecoin as payment. Following Elon Musk’s release of his brand new perfume, “Burnt Hair,” Musk’s favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) started to trend after bouncing back today. At the time of writing, DOGE traded at $0.0604 with a price increase of over 3.51% in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
Benzinga

China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
FOREIGN POLICY
u.today

Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn

The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Why XPeng Shares Are Getting Obliterated Again Today

XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading lower by 9.70% to $8.24 on continued downward momentum amid a market wide selloff during Friday's session. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower again Friday as investors assess greater-than-expected U.S. September CPI data, China's zero-Covid policy and the recently-announced US high-end chip export restrictions to China.
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d

This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100

With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
REAL ESTATE
