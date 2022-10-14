Bitcoin, Dogecoin Rise, Ethereum Drops After Inflation Spike: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Technical Selling 'Could Get Ugly' Below This Level

Read full article on original website
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%
When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts How Long the Bitcoin and Crypto Bear Market Will Last
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is updating his outlook on the future of the current bear market and the crypto markets as a whole. Novogratz says in a Yahoo Finance interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets are likely to rally once the Federal Reserve pauses its monetary tightening measures.
thenewscrypto.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars up Following Google Supports
Dogecoin (DOGE) price surged by more than 3.51% in the last 24 hours. Google cloud service accepts Dogecoin as payment. Following Elon Musk’s release of his brand new perfume, “Burnt Hair,” Musk’s favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) started to trend after bouncing back today. At the time of writing, DOGE traded at $0.0604 with a price increase of over 3.51% in the last 24 hours.
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says New Bitcoin Trend Underway, Predicts Next Rally Will Catch Traders off Guard
A popular crypto strategist and trader says Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a rally that leaves many traders on the sidelines. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 535,200 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Bitcoin’s inverted chart. Traders sometimes look at the inverted chart of an asset to...
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn
The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
Why XPeng Shares Are Getting Obliterated Again Today
XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading lower by 9.70% to $8.24 on continued downward momentum amid a market wide selloff during Friday's session. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower again Friday as investors assess greater-than-expected U.S. September CPI data, China's zero-Covid policy and the recently-announced US high-end chip export restrictions to China.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
A Congresswoman Bought Double-Digit Dividend Stocks: Here's A Breakdown
Virginia Foxx is a Republican who serves as the U.S. representative for North Carolina's 5th Congressional District. Foxx has made 16 trades in the past 30 days and sits on the Committee of Education and Labor as well as the Committee for Oversight and Reform. Foxx filed a joint ownership...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.3% to $921.2 billion at 9:10 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. TerraClassicUSD (USTC) +40% $0.06. Huobi Token (HT) +15.1% $5.94. Helium (HNT)...
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
dailyhodl.com
Over $256,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated as US Inflation Report Triggers Flash Crash
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets have been liquidated as new inflation data shakes global markets. According to data from market intelligence firm Coinglass, about $250 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets were liquidated in the last 12 hours. The liquidations were triggered by...
