ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

Shooting kills one and injures several more at Colorado house party

Colorado police are searching for a car involved in what they say was a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning that killed one and injured seven others. The Adams County Sheriff'S Office shared that it is requesting help in identifying an early-2000s dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe and that it was unclear how many suspects were in the vehicle. A screenshot of the vehicle, taken from the footage of a neighbor's security camera, was shared to the sheriff's Facebook page.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS News

Westminster pursuit suspect crashes stolen car, shoots self

A gun fired as the driver of a stolen car crashed while being pursued by police Friday evening in Westminster. The juvenile male driver was hospitalized following the incident. Westminster Police Department spokespersons have not released information about the location of the suspect's gunshot wound or his condition at the...
WESTMINSTER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Juvenile suspected of vehicle theft dies after gun discharges during police chase

A juvenile suspected of vehicle theft died after a gun discharged during a police chase Friday. Westminster police responded to an ongoing motor vehicle theft on Wadsworth Parkway at 6:13 p.m. Friday. A witness confronted three suspects attempting to steal a vehicle, according to police. The suspects reportedly pointed handguns at the witness and fled in a stolen vehicle.
WESTMINSTER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Pedestrian dead in I-25 crash in Thornton

A pedestrian died in a vehicle-involved crash in on Interstate 25 in Thornton Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Thornton Police Department responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian Saturday afternoon. Authorities closed I-25 in both directions from Thornton Parkway to 104th Avenue, according to a Department tweet. At...
THORNTON, CO
North Platte Post

Sheriff: 1 killed, others hurt in house party shooting

DENVER (AP) — One person was killed and others were hurt in a shooting at a house party just north of Denver early Saturday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. At about 3 a.m. deputies responded to 911 calls related to shots fired at a house party The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.
DENVER, CO
rockydailynews.com

Colorado auto thefts: Top 10 vehicles stolen in Denver metro

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado continues to lead the nation in motor vehicle thefts and new data shows things aren’t slowing down. Colorado ranked first in the nation last year for auto theft according to crime data and in the first six months of 2022, that rate has already increased by 17%.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 suspects in tree-trimming scam arrested

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police have arrested two people accused of scamming senior citizens. The Arvada Police Department tweeted Friday that 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler have been taken into custody. They are suspects in thefts across the Denver metro area that targeted mostly elderly people, police...
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

2 arrested, accused of firing shots into Centennial homes

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after shots were fired into multiple homes in Centennial last month, narrowly missing a 7-year-old boy. The shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the area of East Progress Circle and South Flanders Court, south of Quincy Reservoir in Centennial.
CENTENNIAL, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy