Hellgate's Finneas Colescott, Sentinel's Malia Bradford claim Missoula city championships

406mtsports.com
Weekend in review: Week 8 of Montana 2022 high school sports
Roundup of coverage from the eighth week of the 2022 fall high school sports season in Montana. The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Oct. 15) Highlights from across the state for high school football. From humble beginnings, Lockwood football seniors get their moment in win over Hardin. BRIAR NAPIER...
406mtsports.com
Week 7: Idaho Vandals silence No. 3 Montana Grizzlies for first time since 1999
Fresh off their bye week, the No. 3 Grizzlies (5-1, 2-1) fell to Idaho (4-2, 3-0) in Missoula and had to give back the Little Brown Stein after two decades. 'I'm plenty pissed': No. 3 Montana loses the Little Brown Stein to Idaho for first time since 1999. LUCAS SEMB...
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team secures Western AA title with win over Helena Capital
MISSOULA — Tage Olson called it the greatest goal he ever scored. Certainly it meant a lot to the Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team Saturday morning at Rattlesnake fields. Olson's perfectly-placed header in the 78th minute gave the Knights a 3-2 win over Helena Capital in a match that determined the Western AA champion. Hellgate also secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, with its first postseason test set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Missoula against an opponent to be determined.
406mtsports.com
'I'm plenty pissed': No. 3 Montana loses the Little Brown Stein to Idaho for first time since 1999
MISSOULA — Trailing 22-16 with just over four minutes left in Saturday's game, the Montana football team earned one last opportunity at a comeback by forcing an Idaho punt. It would undoubtedly be their biggest drive of the year, and their last hope at saving their undefeated season and retaining the Little Brown Stein for the eighth-consecutive time.
406mtsports.com
Montana women's tennis team posts strong results at ITA regional tourney
MISSOULA — The Montana women's tennis team showed well against some of the top teams in the Western United States at the 2022 Division One Intercollegiate Tennis Association Mountain Region Championships in Las Vegas over the weekend. Three Grizzlies advanced to the second round of the flight-two singles bracket...
406mtsports.com
Five keys to the game: No. 3 Montana Grizzlies host upstart Idaho Vandals
MISSOULA — Coming off a bye week, the Montana football team will welcome Idaho to town Saturday, with the Little Brown Stein up for grabs. The Grizzlies’ second-oldest rivalry, the game will mark the 88th contest between the programs. The team from Moscow, Idaho holds the all-time advantage in the series at 55-30-2, but Montana has won the last seven dating back to 2000. It's the rivalry’s longest win streak.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate grad Elise Stearns takes third in prestigious college cross country meet
MISSOULA — Former Missoula Hellgate runner Elise Stearns took third Friday in the prestigious college cross country Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin. The Northern Arizona University runner posted a time of 19 minutes, 57.5 second on a 6K course. Katelyn Tuohy of North Carolina State won the race in 19:44.3.
406mtsports.com
Billings Central slots five past Stevensville, advances to Class A girls soccer semi
BILLINGS — It’s quite possible that some Billings Central girls soccer players weren’t even born the last time the Rams didn’t make a Class A semifinal. And Friday night at Amend Park, the legacy continued. Convincingly. The Rams shut out visiting Stevensville 5-0 in their state...
406mtsports.com
Jefferson downs Stevensville to win 2022 Blocktober Classic
BUTTE - Saturday in Butte marked 2022 Blocktober Classic bracket day for all 25 tournament participants. Teams were reseeded into brackets based on their pool play results from Friday. The top teams were placed in the championship bracket at the Maroon Activity Center, the next grouped into the consolation bracket at Montana Tech and copper bracket at East Middle School.
406mtsports.com
Brothers of 2019 state runner-up stars providing ‘fun flashback’ for undefeated Superior Bobcats
SUPERIOR — William Buchanan’s teammates broke out in song, singing “Happy Birthday” after it was announced during halftime of Superior’s game that it was the senior’s birthday Friday. Buchanan is one of three starters, along with Lucas Kovalsky and Jaxson Green, who is a...
