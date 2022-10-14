Hellgate's Finneas Colescott, Sentinel's Malia Bradford claim Missoula city championships

MISSOULA — Coming off a bye week, the Montana football team will welcome Idaho to town Saturday, with the Little Brown Stein up for grabs. The Grizzlies’ second-oldest rivalry, the game will mark the 88th contest between the programs. The team from Moscow, Idaho holds the all-time advantage in the series at 55-30-2, but Montana has won the last seven dating back to 2000. It's the rivalry’s longest win streak.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO