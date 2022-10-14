Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah JazzAdrian HolmanSalt Lake City, UT
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
David Spade Will Be Performing At The Eccles TheaterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino American History Month 2022 Celebrated at Westminster CollegeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerSalt Lake City, UT
Related
USC loses to Utah as Pac-12 football officiating rears its ugly head
SALT LAKE CITY - Here we go again. In what should have been a celebration of two really talented Pac-12 football teams playing a highly entertaining game on Saturday night in Salt Lake City, much of the focus the morning after is on the poor officiating. No. 7 USC lost 43-42 to No. 20 Utah in what ...
247Sports
Multiple issues — in and out of USC's control — lead to its first loss to Utah
Once Caleb Williams fell to the turf as time expired against Utah, the reality settled in his head. “A loss,” the second-year quarterback thought. “We lost.”. Soon after Williams’ last-second heave to fourth-year sophomore Tahj Washington was broken up by JaTravis Broughton, he and USC saw something they had not before this season: The opposing team rushing the field, celebrating a big victory.
Lincoln Riley speaks on horrendous officiating in USC Football's loss
In the first quarter of USC Football's loss against Utah, an interception to give USC the ball up 14-0 on the Utes was called back due to an egregious roughing the passer call. Utah got 15 yards and the ball at the USC 12. They scored the next play. Watch this play below, and realize that anyone who thinks this is remotely close to a roughing the passer call needs to see an eye doctor immediately:
Utah beats USC 43-42 in thriller: Live updates recap, game highlights from Pac-12 showdown in Salt Lake City
All eyes were on Salt Lake City Saturday night as the unbeaten USC Trojans took on the Utah Utes in a Pac-12 football showdown. And the game lived up to the billing. Utah quarterback Cam Rising scored on a one-yard run with 48 seconds left, then converted the two-point try to lift Utah to a 43-42 ...
‘I hate losing’: Caleb Williams moved to tears after USC’s stunning loss to Utah ends undefeated dream
USC quarterback Caleb Williams did everything he could to will his team to its seventh win of the season. Unfortunately for the Trojans, it wasn’t enough to overcome No. 20 Utah’s second half offensive explosion, as USC fell 43-42 yesterday. The loss marked both the Trojans first loss of the season and Lincoln Riley’s first since coming to the program. Williams was put to tears as he walked off the field.
vanquishthefoe.com
Analyzing KenPom’s BYU Basketball Preseason Projections
BYU basketball tips off the regular season 22 days from now when the Cougars host Idaho State November 7. BYU was picked to finish tied for third in the WCC with USF by the league’s coaches, but one prominent analytics site is higher on the Cougars. KenPom — widely...
kslsports.com
Baby Cosmo: BYU Mascot Finds Mini-Me Before Arkansas Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s mascot Cosmo the Cougar found his miniature lookalike a couple of weeks before Halloween as fans entered the stadium for a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Cougars hosted the Razorbacks at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, October 15. Before kickoff for the Arkansas-BYU...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz
Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
kslnewsradio.com
BYU to host Arkansas with a Fighter Wings flyover
PROVO, Utah — The anticipation of hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks will not be the only source of excitement at BYU’s stadium this Saturday. Hill fighter wings will perform a flyer-over. Three football fields above the stadium, at 1,000 feet, will be a F-35A Lightning II flyover. Airmen from...
kjzz.com
Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
Wasatch Wilderness: Quaking Aspen (Populus tremuloides)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah. The Quaking Aspen (Populus tremuloides) is Utah’s state tree and is North America’s most widely dispersed tree. It can endure temperatures as low as -78 degrees and […]
KUTV
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
theprp.com
Five Finger Death Punch’s Salt Lake City Show Cut Short Due To Drunk Driver Crash
Five Finger Death Punch‘s set at the USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City, UT last night (October 15th) was cut short some 8 songs in. The Las Vegas, NV chart-toppers were forced to cancel their performance halfway through after the power to the venue was knocked out by an apparent drunk driver. The band’s guitarist Zoltan Bathory commented of the matter on social media:
Gentrification is here. This is how a new Salt Lake City group wants to fix it
How should the housing market crisis and gentrification be solved? Housing solutions shouldn’t come down to NIMBYism or ‘yes or no’ debate. Housing shouldn’t just come as single-family homes or apartments, says director of the new advocacy group SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors
ksl.com
Utah elections 2022: Here are some local races to watch
SALT LAKE CITY — It's election season. On Oct. 18, ballots will be mailed to Utah's registered voters — Election Day is Nov. 8, and by January, a few new faces will be sworn in to help lead the Beehive State. All eyes are on the U.S. House...
cityweekly.net
Mike Lee's Baggage
Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
deseret.com
Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation
Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
Opinion: Look to the polls — same-sex marriage, the Great Salt Lake and Joe Biden
Deseret News and Hinkley Institute polling show that voters don’t think the laws should be reversed on same-sex marriage. There are other issues they care about though.
Layton man details intention to bomb Catholic school in journal
A Layton man was arrested Friday for threatening to bomb St. Joseph's Catholic School in Kennewick, Washington, allegedly detailing his intentions of the bombing in his journal, according to the Layton Police Department.
FanSided
291K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0