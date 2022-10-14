ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tennis-Serena, Felix now part of an 'old girls network', says King

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCfOI_0iYJmtAV00

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Some of the biggest names in women's sport bowed out of competition in 2022 but tennis icon Billie Jean King expects the likes of Serena Williams and Allyson Felix to continue making headlines as part of a flourishing "old girls network".

Williams, who bid an emotional goodbye to tennis at the U.S. Open last month, and seven-times Olympic gold medalist Felix both had businesses up and running before calling time on their careers.

Other elite female athletes, such as four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird and three-times Olympic ice hockey medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield, have leveraged their experience in front offices of professional sport.

King, who battled for gender equality in tennis and celebrated her Women's Sports Foundation's annual gala this week, told Reuters the next stage of their careers would be just as rewarding.

"Money gives you opportunity, flexibility, mobility and also helps things grow," she said. "And that's why men have always done so well ... like the old boys network.

"Well, we're starting to get an old girls network and that's really important."

Felix built her own shoe brand 'Saysh' during the COVID-19 pandemic and Gap Inc took an equity stake in June, while 23 times Grand Slam champion Williams' venture fund announced in March that it had raised $111 million.

"I think (Williams') second half of her life will be much more exciting in some ways, not as far as performance, but investment," said King.

King and wife Ilana Kloss have a stake in National Women's Soccer League team Angel City FC, along with Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, as well as Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers.

Five-times Olympic gold medalist Bird, who retired this year from the WNBA and co-founded the digital media company Togethxr last year, worked in the front office of the National Basketball Association's Denver Nuggets.

Coyne Schofield, whose playing career is still going strong, became the first female player development coach for the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks in 2020.

"You really don't know who's going to take over but what's starting to happen, which is fantastic, is these athletes are going to work for professional sports organizations after their career or even during their careers," said King.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Happy Birthday, Naomi Osaka! The Tennis Star’s Bossiest Moves On And Off The Court

One time for the birthday tennis star, two times for the birthday tennis star! As Naomi Osaka gears up to celebrate her 25th birthday, we want to honor her quarter-century on this earth and give Osaka her flowers. Every birthday is a significant milestone, but to kick off her 25th year in style, I culled some of Osaka’s bossiest moves to date. We wish you a year filled with happiness, good health, adventure, and moments to remember with family and friends.
TENNIS
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube's BIG3 Makes History As First Black-Owned Sports League

Ice Cube and the team behind the BIG3 League have reached another milestone with the organization now certified as the first and only Black-owned sports league. The 3-on-3 basketball league announced on Friday (October 14) that it has been fully recognized as a Black-owned and Operated business by the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. and ByBlack.
NBA
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lastwordonsports.com

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils Welcome Daughter Skaï

Former No. 3 Elina Svitolina gave birth to her daughter with Gael Monfils this morning. The French tennis player announced the news of him becoming a father on Twitter. Monfils and Svitolina have been tennis’ power couple since they announced their relationship on their joint Instagram account g.e.m.s.life back in January 2019. A relationship within the tennis world came as no surprise for the 36-year-old Frenchman who had previously dated Dominika Cibulkova and his compatriot Alize Cornet.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Venus Williams praises pickleball - “I’m happy to see folks with any kind of racquet in their hand”

Venus Williams was asked about the rise of pickleball lately during a Q and A and she is glad that people are picking up any kind of racquet. Tennis stars have been sharing their opinions on the racquet sport, which combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, and is growing in popularity in the US. When asked why tennis players were talking about it, Venus Williams explained that it simply looks very interesting and a lot of fun.
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

Charley Hull takes EMBARASSING tumble as tee box collapses in New York

England's Charley Hull - who ended her winless drought at The Ascendant two weeks ago - appears to be having an interesting few days in New York. Hull, who recently addressed the chatter about a LIV Golf for women, is playing the Aramco Team Series event on the Ladies European Tour.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos

Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Andreas Seppi announces sudden retirement from professional tennis

Andreas Seppi enjoyed a lengthy tennis career and after 20 years on the ATP Tour, he has decided to announce retirement which appears to be very sudden. In 2013, the Italian reached his career-high 18th place in the ATP Rankings and despite never getting past fourth round at Grand Slam tournaments, he managed to win 3 ATP titles and defeated likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Lleyton Hewitt.
TENNIS
Deadline

Basketball Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Has Brain Tumor, NBA Confirms

Dikembe Mutombo, the gravelly voiced center whose finger-wagging shot-blocking made him a Denver Nuggets legend and built a cult following among basketball fans worldwide, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA said in a statement Saturday on behalf of him and his family. “He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment,” the statement said. The 56-year-old Mutombo was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo before moving to the United States and playing college basketball at Georgetown University. He was drafted by the Denver...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

52-years-old Sabatini to play mixed doubles with Nadal in Argentina

Gabriela Sabatini will play mixed doubles during Rafael Nadal's stay in Argentina for his exhibition Tour with Casper Ruud. After the ATP Finals, Nadal and Casper Ruud, a former student at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, will go to South America to play a few exhibition matches. A brief Spanish skit was used on social media a few weeks ago to publicize the tour.
TENNIS
wtatennis.com

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula qualify for 2022 WTA Finals

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday the doubles team of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, to be held in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Dickies Arena from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7. Gauff and Pegula are the fifth doubles team to...
FORT WORTH, TX
tennismajors.com

Medvedev surprises fans with news of daughter’s birth

While tennis fans were eagerly looking forward to the birth of the first child of Rafael Nadal and tennis couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina over the past few weeks, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev surprised the tennis world with news that he had also become a father for the first time.
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

626K+
Followers
360K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy