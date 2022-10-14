ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

FGCU experts say mangroves could be key to future hurricane resiliency

By Rochelle Alleyne
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywqsd_0iYJmadw00

Bonita Springs is no stranger to the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

And as the conversation about long-term recovery begins experts at The Water School at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) took us out by canoe, to see what lessons about resiliency can be gleaned from nature—and more specifically from mangroves.

The team has been studying this massive plot of mangroves since Hurricane Irma to get a better understanding of how these trees handle storm surge and how they can offer protection to our shorelines—and the people and buildings along them.

"Right now in terms of reassessing we're coming back to trees that we've already measured and seeing what happened to them," said Megan King, a student at The Water School at FGCU.

But once inside the tangle of trees, researchers run into a unique problem—they're having some trouble pinpointing how much of an impact the hurricane had on the plot.

"You know it's actually a good problem because if the trees had been more impacted it's easy to walk through and say 'Snapped off dead. Snapped off dead, snapped off dead.' And what we got is 'Alive, alive, alive,'" said Dr. Edwin "Win" Everham, a professor at The Water School at FGCU.

Their guess is that much of this plot was preserved by the storm surge Hurricane Ian brought in.

"I've always thought about mangroves protecting us from storm surge and now I understand that storm surge protects the mangroves," said Dr. Everham.

It's a shocking find, that they say points—yet again—to the important role these trees play in overall storm protection.

It also raises a few big questions about the role mangroves should play in rebuilding efforts.

"Should we be facilitating our migration inland as the sea levels rise? Should we be coming out and replanting in areas that may have been impacted by a storm such as Ian? I think that those are conversations that we need to have and we need to make those decisions based on solid scientific evidence that supports us investing those resources in it," said Dr. Brian Bovard, a professor at The Water School at FGCU.

It's a conversation they say will come after the human traumas of Ian begin to heal.

And it's one they say needs to happen in the face of rapid climate change.

"This not the last Ian that we're going to see so we got reminded that we've got to prepare ourselves," said Dr. Everham.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Rebuilding and improving SWFL Barrier Islands

What is it going to take to rebuild our Barrier Islands so they can withstand another hurricane as strong as Ian? This is a simple, straightforward question that many in Southwest Florida are asking. It’s also one of the Florida Building Commission is trying to answer. The good news...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

YMCA of Collier County Assists Hurricane Ian Victims

From unloading a boat with six tons of water, Gatorade, and food to distributing supplies and serving food, the Y volunteers and staff have been working tirelessly to ensure people are safe and have access to food and basic necessities. “Staff has boots on the ground in Isles of Capri, Everglades City, and neighborhoods in Naples and Marco Island surveying the various communities to learn what the people’s needs are,” said Cindy Love-Abounader, President and CEO of the YMCA of Collier County. Diapers, new kids clothes, hygiene products, paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and supermarket and fuel gift cards are now necessary.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Hurricane Ian paralyzes fishing village near Fort Myers

MATLACHA, Fla. — First Warning Meteorologist Cris Martinez traveled to Pine Island, Florida, recently which was the epic-center ofHurricane Ian’s wrath. The aftermath: President Biden visits storm-ravaged Florida and meets with Gov. DeSantis. Upon arriving on Matlacha, a small fishing village with an arts flair, Cris was set...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Destruction in Tice after Hurricane Ian

Walls and floors ripped out, windows gone and water and mold damage. That is what is left of one Tice woman’s home following Hurricane Ian’s destruction. Yvona Dobson finished remodeling right before the powerful storm hit Southwest Florida. Dobson moved to the area a year ago after braving...
TICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands

Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt, making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations, which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
SANIBEL, FL
blackchronicle.com

Palm trees escaped Hurricane Ian’s fury in Fort Myers and Southwest Florida : NPR

FORT MYERS, Fla. — When a hurricane assaults the coast, as Ian did to Southwest Florida, flip on the TV and the photographs the cameras have to point out are palm trees flailed by the livid winds. The compulsory footage is meant to be visible proof of nature’s fury. And that it’s. But a palm tree standing as much as a hurricane is simply as a lot an emblem of the resilience of life, significantly so in Fort Myers, the City of Palms.
FORT MYERS, FL
Courthouse News Service

How to survive a catastrophic hurricane in a Florida trailer park

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CN) — Robert Kanehl, 81 years old and weighing 127 pounds wet, ambles around his trailer lot, pointing to the aluminum siding from blown roofs strewn across the lawn, picking up the smaller pieces and leaning the debris against his home. Kanehl has lived in this single-wide mobile home for more than a decade, just a roof over his head, that now has no door, no windows, no running water and no electricity, which in the subtropic heat and humidity is turning his jeans black and his white undershirt gray.
FORT MYERS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Completely gone’: Florida bald eagles rebuild nest following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bald eagles Harriet and M15 are no strangers to storms, so the pair immediately went to work when Hurricane Ian destroyed their North Fort Myers nest. According to The Washington Post, Harriet and M15 (short for Male 2015) had already left their nesting tree the day before when Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall nearby on Sept. 28.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Click10.com

Local 10, philanthropist businessman deliver truckloads of supplies to Fort Myers

Fort Myers, Fla. – This week, the Local 10 community relations team headed to southwest Florida with Steven Gurowitz, renowned designer and owner of Interiors by Steven G. Gurowitz, his associates, along with a plethora of clients and partners collected disaster relief supplies for one week and packed three, 30-foot trucks for the journey to Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: Two weeks after Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach still looks like a warzone

Just over 30 miles south of Fort Myers, the city of Naples is healing its own injuries in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Yesterday in the Crayton Cove area of downtown Naples, businesses and restaurants were still in disrepair from the flooding and winds of the storm. Popular local restaurant The Dock, normally a bustling spot for locals and tourists alike, was barren; workers could be seen and heard repairing almost every piece of the restaurant. The restaurant’s normal cozy front patio is now boarded up with large sheets of plywood, with a heartfelt message spray painted onto the wood: “Closed for hurricane cleanup. NAPLES STRONG”, in blue paint with hearts on either side of the message. All along 12th Avenue S, the commercial area is also deserted, with many shops undergoing repairs from the dangerously high storm surge.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Click10.com

What new data reveals about Ian’s storm surge

Hurricane Ian brought a historic and deadly storm surge to southwest Florida when it came ashore two weeks ago yesterday. As of Monday evening, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported 105 deaths from Ian in Florida, with over half in Lee County alone which saw the brunt of Ian’s storm surge. Nearly 60 percent of deaths were caused by drowning. Water, both at the coast and inland, was the big story with Ian.
LEE COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy