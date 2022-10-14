ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

mocoshow.com

Wheaton Wine & Craft Beer to Open Monday, October 17

Wheaton Wine & Craft Beer at 12039 Georgia Ave in Wheaton/Glenmont will open for business on Monday, October 17. The location previously operated as Wheaton Park Beer and Wine, and is now under new ownership. Wheaton Wine & Craft Beer will be open Monday through Saturday from 10am-10pm and Sunday from 10am-9pm. The new owners of the store tell us it will feature an “improved look inside and fresh ideas.”
WHEATON, MD
mocoshow.com

Chopt is Coming to Cabin John Village

Chopt is opening a new location in Cabin John Village (Potomac), in the space next to Boulangerie Christophe, according to the Edens website. We stopped by this morning and there is plenty left to go, so we expect an early to mid 2023 opening for the salad chain. This will be Montgomery County’s fifth Chopt restaurant, with locations currently open in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and two in Bethesda.
POTOMAC, MD
mocoshow.com

Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring to Reopen on October 18 After July Fire

The Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has announced it will reopen on Tuesday, October 18. A kitchen fire closed the location back on July 12. In addition to the $1 million in repairs and renovations that were just completed, the restaurant has announced plans for future upgrades to its bar and the addition of a sushi station and a chef’s table. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Lotte Plaza Market to Close Germantown Location

A representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
theburn.com

Business born from the pandemic brings beignets to Ashburn

(Editor’s Note: Our partner publication, Ashburn Magazine, published this article just prior to the opening of Bilstad’s Beignets last week.) “Poofy.” “Pillowy.” “Pillow poofiness.”. These are some of the words Scott Bilstad comes up with as he tries to describe his signature beignets. His...
ASHBURN, VA
mocoshow.com

Scratch Kitchen Olney Now Open For Dinner Service

Scratch Kitchen opened at 18062 Georgia Ave in Olney in August, initially opening for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant is now open for dinner service with updated hours of 7am-7pm Tuesday through Saturday and Sundays 7am-3pm. The new dinner menu consists of entrees like short ribs, mojo chicken, stuffed chicken breast, mofongo, lemon-butter salmon, and more (photos of the restaurant and some of the menu items available below).
OLNEY, MD
mocoshow.com

Peet’s Coffee to Close Permanently in Silver Spring

Peet’s Coffee, located at 1316 East-West Highway in Silver Spring, will close permanently at the end of this month according to an employee we spoke with on Thursday afternoon. The Berkeley, California born coffee chain planned to open 23 locations in the DC area in 2014/2015, with the first...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Falls Church News-Press

Enjoy Autumn With These Local Fall Fun Places

Cox Farms: Family-owned and operated since 1972, the Cox Farms Fall Festival is the largest and “most popular” season event in the Washington, D.C. area. Located in Centreville, the festival is for people of all ages and features live music, interacting with farm animals, a variety of slides, a corn maze, a hay ride and farmers market. On the evenings of Fridays and Saturdays, the “Fields of Fear” attraction gives visitors fun-filled scares such as a haunted corn maze, trail and hayride. For more information, visit coxfarms.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
thedcpost.com

Best Hookah Bars in DC: Just Chill and Enjoy Your Night

Are you looking to have a fun night out to enjoy hookah with your friends or colleagues in a relaxed atmosphere in the nation’s capital? We have got you covered. Read on to find out the best hookah bars in Washington DC. Soussi Restaurant. Address: 2228 18th St NW,...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Picky Eaters

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Kusshi Sushi Will Feed the Staff of 48 Schools

Kusshi Sushi, a popular sushi and Japanese cuisine restaurant in Pike & Rose that has just opened its second MoCo location in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street), will be feeding the staff members of 48 different Montgomery County schools. The restaurant posted a contest to social media offering to...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: National Air and Space Museum Reopens With Eight New Galleries

The National Air and Space Museum at 600 Independence Ave in DC reopens today, October 14, after completing the first phase of renovations which began in 2018. Full details below courtesy of the Smithsonian:. The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum reopens Friday, Oct. 14, with eight new and renovated...
WASHINGTON, DC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD

Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
COLUMBIA, MD
Washingtonian.com

11 Best Airbnbs in Washington DC

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. It’s no secret that the Washington DC hotel scene is thriving, but if you prefer the privacy and comfort of a home, you can rent an Airbnb. With real estate booming in the city, travelers and locals alike can find fantastic houses for rent in DC—from historic homes in Georgetown to sprawling mansions in Logan Circle to sleek apartments in the Wharf.
WASHINGTON, DC
CarBuzz.com

Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Fire in Gaithersburg on Sunday Afternoon

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Village Overlook condominiums on Christopher Ave in Gaithersburg around 4pm on Sunday, October 16. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire was located on the third floor, in the bedroom of one of the building’s units. The fire has been extinguished and did not extend to other parts of the building.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

