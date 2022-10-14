Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Wheaton Wine & Craft Beer to Open Monday, October 17
Wheaton Wine & Craft Beer at 12039 Georgia Ave in Wheaton/Glenmont will open for business on Monday, October 17. The location previously operated as Wheaton Park Beer and Wine, and is now under new ownership. Wheaton Wine & Craft Beer will be open Monday through Saturday from 10am-10pm and Sunday from 10am-9pm. The new owners of the store tell us it will feature an “improved look inside and fresh ideas.”
mocoshow.com
Chopt is Coming to Cabin John Village
Chopt is opening a new location in Cabin John Village (Potomac), in the space next to Boulangerie Christophe, according to the Edens website. We stopped by this morning and there is plenty left to go, so we expect an early to mid 2023 opening for the salad chain. This will be Montgomery County’s fifth Chopt restaurant, with locations currently open in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and two in Bethesda.
mocoshow.com
Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring to Reopen on October 18 After July Fire
The Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has announced it will reopen on Tuesday, October 18. A kitchen fire closed the location back on July 12. In addition to the $1 million in repairs and renovations that were just completed, the restaurant has announced plans for future upgrades to its bar and the addition of a sushi station and a chef’s table. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
mocoshow.com
Lotte Plaza Market to Close Germantown Location
A representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian...
theburn.com
Business born from the pandemic brings beignets to Ashburn
(Editor’s Note: Our partner publication, Ashburn Magazine, published this article just prior to the opening of Bilstad’s Beignets last week.) “Poofy.” “Pillowy.” “Pillow poofiness.”. These are some of the words Scott Bilstad comes up with as he tries to describe his signature beignets. His...
mocoshow.com
Scratch Kitchen Olney Now Open For Dinner Service
Scratch Kitchen opened at 18062 Georgia Ave in Olney in August, initially opening for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant is now open for dinner service with updated hours of 7am-7pm Tuesday through Saturday and Sundays 7am-3pm. The new dinner menu consists of entrees like short ribs, mojo chicken, stuffed chicken breast, mofongo, lemon-butter salmon, and more (photos of the restaurant and some of the menu items available below).
mocoshow.com
Peet’s Coffee to Close Permanently in Silver Spring
Peet’s Coffee, located at 1316 East-West Highway in Silver Spring, will close permanently at the end of this month according to an employee we spoke with on Thursday afternoon. The Berkeley, California born coffee chain planned to open 23 locations in the DC area in 2014/2015, with the first...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Washington DC this year? This post covers Christmas Washington DC 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Washington DC, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Falls Church News-Press
Enjoy Autumn With These Local Fall Fun Places
Cox Farms: Family-owned and operated since 1972, the Cox Farms Fall Festival is the largest and “most popular” season event in the Washington, D.C. area. Located in Centreville, the festival is for people of all ages and features live music, interacting with farm animals, a variety of slides, a corn maze, a hay ride and farmers market. On the evenings of Fridays and Saturdays, the “Fields of Fear” attraction gives visitors fun-filled scares such as a haunted corn maze, trail and hayride. For more information, visit coxfarms.com.
mocoshow.com
Locally Crafted to Reopen Saturday, October 15 in a New Location at Rio
Locally Crafted in Gaithersburg’s Rio will be reopening on Saturday, October 15, in a new location. The store is relocating from 125 Boardwalk Pl. one block down to 201 Boardwalk Pl, the former site of Jos. A. Bank and Stay Social. About Locally Crafted:. “Locally Crafted is a community...
thedcpost.com
Best Hookah Bars in DC: Just Chill and Enjoy Your Night
Are you looking to have a fun night out to enjoy hookah with your friends or colleagues in a relaxed atmosphere in the nation’s capital? We have got you covered. Read on to find out the best hookah bars in Washington DC. Soussi Restaurant. Address: 2228 18th St NW,...
Overheard In D.C.: Picky Eaters
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
mocoshow.com
Kusshi Sushi Will Feed the Staff of 48 Schools
Kusshi Sushi, a popular sushi and Japanese cuisine restaurant in Pike & Rose that has just opened its second MoCo location in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street), will be feeding the staff members of 48 different Montgomery County schools. The restaurant posted a contest to social media offering to...
A Washington D.C. Uber Driver Revealed The 6 Types Of Party Passengers He Sees On Weekends
Whether it's a Saturday night or early Sunday morning, if you like to party, you most likely have been in an Uber between the late night to early bird hours... and your driver most likely has seen it all from the number of people who use the app. One, in...
UPDATED: Peet’s Coffee to Permanently Close October 30
UPDATE: Peet’s Coffee is set to close at 12 p.m. on October 30, according to a message received by the Source. Peet’s Coffee at The Blairs Shops shopping center at 1316 East-West Highway in downtown Silver Spring will close on October 31, according to a report from The MoCo Show.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: National Air and Space Museum Reopens With Eight New Galleries
The National Air and Space Museum at 600 Independence Ave in DC reopens today, October 14, after completing the first phase of renovations which began in 2018. Full details below courtesy of the Smithsonian:. The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum reopens Friday, Oct. 14, with eight new and renovated...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
Washingtonian.com
11 Best Airbnbs in Washington DC
While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. It’s no secret that the Washington DC hotel scene is thriving, but if you prefer the privacy and comfort of a home, you can rent an Airbnb. With real estate booming in the city, travelers and locals alike can find fantastic houses for rent in DC—from historic homes in Georgetown to sprawling mansions in Logan Circle to sleek apartments in the Wharf.
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire in Gaithersburg on Sunday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Village Overlook condominiums on Christopher Ave in Gaithersburg around 4pm on Sunday, October 16. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire was located on the third floor, in the bedroom of one of the building’s units. The fire has been extinguished and did not extend to other parts of the building.
