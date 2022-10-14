Social Security cost of living to increase in January 2023
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The cost of living will increase 8.7% by January 2023, benefiting those who are retired or receive social security benefits. The increase is due to inflation.
This will be the biggest increase in social security cost of living since 1981. According to Tom Fullerton, an economics professor at UTEP, this is the fourth highest adjustment on record. He says from 1979 till 1981, each year increased around ten percent. Due to payments becoming higher in 2023, social security funds could drain faster.
Social security cost of living is re-evaluated each year and adjusted when necessary.
