Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
#2 Linton Outlasts #7 Oakes in 5 Set Thriller
LINTON, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The #7 Oakes Tornadoes fell just short of pulling off the upset against the #2 team in the state, the Linton-HMB Lions. The Lions won 3 sets to 2. Set scores were 25-18, 23-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11. Set one was all Lions as they got off to an early lead and kept the lead throughout the entirety of the set. The Tornadoes were unable to mount much opposition and were stymied on the offensive side of the ball. Set one went to Linton 25-18.
newsdakota.com
Carrington Falls to Langdon Area/EM Friday Night
LANGDON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Cardinals scored on their first drive of the game and never looked back as the cruise to a 42-0 victory over Carrington. LAEM improves to 5-3 in Region 2 and 6-3 overall and will play at No. 1 Kindred in the first round of the Class 11B playoffs on Saturday, October 22nd. Carrington will end their season at 3-5 in Region 2 and 3-5 overall.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Picked First in GPAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll
SIOUX CITY, Iowa– The University of Jamestown totaled 93 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2022-23 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Championship. The Jimmies tallied six first-place votes. Briar Cliff, with 87 points and the four first-place votes, is picked second....
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Cross Country Prepares for State
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner cross country team posted a team win and individual champion honors in their final regular season meet, a prep event for next week’s state meet in Jamestown. Valley City won the girls 4,000 meter event, sweeping th top three individual places and placing...
newsdakota.com
Area Students Gather to Surround the State in Song
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – 80 students in grades 5 through 7 were in Jamestown Saturday, Oct. 15 to join in a statewide collaboration. Sponsored by the North Dakota American Choral Directors Association (NDACDA), “Surround The State In Song” is an annual choir festival at seven North Dakota locations with involvement from area schools.
newsdakota.com
Scouts Join in National JOTA Event Saturday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Several Boy Scout Troops joined in a national jamboree Saturday, Oct. 15 in Jamestown. JOTA, or Jamboree on the Air, is the largest scouting event in the world. Held annually during the third weekend in October, JOTA uses amateur radio to link Scouts and Radio Operators around the world, nation, and even in the community.
newsdakota.com
Connie Fregien
Connie Lynn (Carlson) Fregien, 65, Jud, ND, died October 12, 2022 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo. She was surrounded by her loving family and close friends. Connie was born May 11, 1957, the daughter of Byrl “Bud” and Donna Mae Carlson. She joined siblings Donald and Kaye. She attended Jud Public School, graduating in 1975. After high school, Connie attended cosmetology school in Jamestown. In later years, she worked as a secretary for Jud Public School. Connie and her family were avid supporters of North Dakota Special Olympics. September 19, 1976, Connie married her best friend, high school sweetheart, and love of her life Lonnie Fregien. They were blessed with daughters, Heather and Carla, sons, Curt and Nick, and later her sons-in-law, Jeremy and Eric. Above all else, Connie loved her family, and especially loved being Grandma to her two grandsons, Carver and Kellen.
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Candidates Forum Held In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A public forum for Barnes County candidates was held on Thursday, October 13th in the Hi Liner Activity Center. Eight candidates received the invitation to the forum only four participated. The forum started with Barnes County Sheriff candidates Randy McClaflin and Wade Hannig. Incumbent...
newsdakota.com
Victory Lutheran Church Hosting 19th Trunk or Treat
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Victory Lutheran Church will host its 19th Annual Trunk or Treat event on Monday, Oct. 31. “Victory Lutheran is the originator of this annual Jamestown community event and has welcomed over 700 children, ages 0-12, every year to experience this evening of safe Halloween fun,” they stated.
newsdakota.com
Washington Elementary PTO Plans Soup Fundraiser for Kids
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Washington Elementary PTO is returning their popular Soup’er Fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 28. The PTO is currently raising funds to build a new playground for all grades on the northside. “While all of the playground equipment is quite old, the wooden playground structure...
Comments / 0