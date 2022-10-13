Read full article on original website
Portugal's Diogo Jota to miss World Cup through injury
Portugal forward Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup because of the injury he sustained against Manchester City at the weekend
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 36: Antonio Rüdiger
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Eight years ago at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Germany were crowned the champions of international soccer. Antonio Rüdiger, who was 21 at the time, wasn't part of that team, but he was part of the team that got knocked out of the tournament in the group stage four years later in 2018.
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 34: Dušan Vlahović
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Since completing a £62.8 million move from Florentina to Juventus in January, Dušan Vlahović has struggled to find any sort of consistency with his goal-scoring. However, outside of Brazil's stacked squad, the 22-year-old is arguably the most feared player in Group G.
