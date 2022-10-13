FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Eight years ago at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Germany were crowned the champions of international soccer. Antonio Rüdiger, who was 21 at the time, wasn't part of that team, but he was part of the team that got knocked out of the tournament in the group stage four years later in 2018.

2 DAYS AGO