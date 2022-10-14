Read full article on original website
75-year-old man missing in southwest Houston in Westbury area, police say
Dewey Clark was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 15 in the 5600 block of Ettrick Drive in the Westbury area.
Houston-area child fatally stabbed; sheriff says mother detained
TOMBALL, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas child was fatally stabbed Sunday, and the girl’s mother has been detained, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the girl was allegedly cut or stabbed at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, a suburb northwest of Houston, KTRK-TV reported. Gonzalez...
1 critical, 2 others hurt after crash and shooting in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a triple shooting that may have started as a fender bender. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning on Rainbow Drive, which is near the intersection of Griggs Road and Garland Drive in southeast Houston. Police said a fight broke out after a truck...
KSAT 12
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at park, Harris County Sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child died after being stabbed by her mother while at a Harris County park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said on Twitter the incident happened around noon at Spring Creek Park in Tomball -- about 40 minutes away from Houston.
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houston
Three adult males believed to be in their mid-twenties were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houston around 2:30 a.m. According to Lt. Willkens of the Houston Police Department, a sedan with two adult males and a truck with four males ended up having a major altercation that resulted in three of the males being shot.
Man shot after argument between 2 groups of bikers in southwest Houston parking lot, police say
Two groups of bikers got into an argument during a gathering at a Food Town parking lot when someone opened fire, according to police.
fox26houston.com
Houston police investigating triple shooting possibly due to car crash on Rainbow Dr.
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a triple shooting in southeast Houston overnight Sunday. It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Rainbow Dr. when police were called to the scene of a shooting. Responding officers found three young man in their 20s with gunshot wounds.
Woman gunned down on her porch at apartment complex in southeast Houston, police say
A neighbor told Eyewitness News he tried to help the woman who was shot several times after she said, "They got me."
KWTX
Remains found in Williamson County those of missing Houston-area man, investigators say
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Skeletal remains found on Oct. 11 in Williamson County have been identified and reportedly belong to a missing man from Houston. The remains were found north of State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway and have been identified as belonging to Timothy Perez, 31, of Conroe, reported missing on March 5.
Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Splendora, deputies say
SPLENDORA, Texas — A man is in critical condition after being shot at a nightclub, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at a club on FM 2090, just east of I-69 in Splendora. Deputies said they were responding to the shooting and...
Man arrested after barricading himself, pregnant girlfriend in SE Houston after standoff, HPD says
The woman and two children safely made it out of the home, and the suspect surrendered peacefully at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
2nd person charged with murder after body found by apt. manager and security guard in west Houston
The victim was found inside an apartment by the property manager and security guard after a resident told them the front door was open all night.
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies after crash in west Houston; Driver of at-fault vehicle attempted to flee, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities say a woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash in west Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the crash happened near the 6400 block of Westheimer Road around 2:30 a.m. Additionally, the driver of the at-fault vehicle reportedly...
Sister of elderly man shot, killed in SE Houston said she received a mysterious call moments before
Bessie Osborn, said that the caller's voice was unfamiliar and that he asked for $200 cash, coincidentally the same day her brother was paid.
HFD fighting 2-alarm apartment fire in NW Houston
HOUSTON — Firefighters on Saturday responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment in northwest Houston. The Houston Fire Department tweeted at 4:07 p.m. that firefighters were performing an offensive attack on an apartment fire at the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Antoine Drive. No injuries have been...
Five dead, multiple others injured after crash in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — At least five people are dead and multiple others injured after a two-vehicle crash in Pearland, police say. The crash happened around 7:28 p.m. on the SH 288 southbound frontage road near the Sam Houston Tollway. Pearland police said preliminary information suggests that one of the...
Twin 8-year-old sisters located after they disappear in SE Houston
HPD's public callout to find the girls was resolved Thursday night.
KHOU
Skeletal remains found in Williamson County identified as missing Conroe man, according to WCSO
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) have confirmed that the skeletal remains found in off of Toll Road 45 and Mopac on Oct. 11 were identified as missing person Timothy Perez, 32, of Conroe. The remains were found in a field off of north Toll...
Missing Humble, Texas mother found dead in car trunk in Nebraska
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday identified a woman found dead in the trunk of a car that crashed out during a police chase as a missing Humble, Texas mother. The driver of the car was identified on Friday as the woman's 17-year-old son, Tyler...
Human remains found in Williamson County identified as missing person
The remains were found Tuesday evening in the southern part of Williamson County near State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
