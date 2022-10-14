Spencer decides to enjoy some of college life in All American Season 5, Episode 2. Meanwhile, Jordan wants his sister off his team’s back. Things are a bit rocky for Spencer right now. He’s been focused so hard on his football career and figuring out his relationship with Liv that he’s not really had time for himself. It’s time to change that. He’s finally going to take advice from JJ and Coop, who want him to give normal college life a chance.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO