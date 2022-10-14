ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The 'WOW' factor: Career expo aims to spark West Alabama students' interest

By Jasmine Hollie, The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
Organizers of a career expo want to create a spark that could lead to a brighter future for thousands of West Alabama students.

The 2022 Worlds of Work Career Expo kicked off Thursday morning at Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa.

"They're going to go in and have hands-on experience. So they're going to taste, smell, touch and experience all the different job opportunities they have, " said Donny Jones, executive director of West AlabamaWorks! and chief operating officer of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

"And then we're going to connect them to the programs, like here at Shelton in our career technical programs in our high schools. And they're going to find out how they can take the right classes to be able to get jobs in these industries. So that's what's so exciting about today and tomorrow," Jones said Thursday.

More than 4,000 ninth-grade students from West Alabama will gather at Shelton State's Martin campus for the annual West Alabama Worlds of Work (WOW) Career Expo. The two-day expo is designed to steer students toward high-paying, competitive career opportunities while addressing workforce needs in the region.

Students will explore various “worlds” or industry sectors, where they will meet employers and engage in hands-on activities. About 135 employers will represent West Alabama industries including manufacturing, education, healthcare, and more.

This marks the first in-person career expo in two years. In the last two years, the event was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones has previously referred to the WOW career expo as the "Disney World of workforce," and said the event is a great opportunity for students to meet industry leaders and learn about the needs of the workforce.

"They're going to see all types of industries that are excited to engage and be involved in their lives. That's what it's really all about. (It) is our industries in this region, really connecting with our education system, whether it's our K-12 system or post-secondary system," Jones said.

Shelton State President Chris Cox said this is his first time experiencing the career expo as the college's president. Cox said he hopes to leave a good impression on all students, especially those who may be interested in attending Shelton State in the future.

"We're excited to have 4,000 students to walk through this building to see what's going on, to understand the partnerships, but also to realize that there's a place for them when they show up at Shelton State and that's what we want them to understand when they come to our campus. We want them to feel comfortable ... And we hope that in four or five years, they come back to us," Cox said.

WOW is a project of West Alabama Works, Region 3 Workforce Development Center, and the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. The program was founded in 2015 with a mission to get students familiar with high-demand, high-wage opportunities available in West Alabama.

Those attending the expo will be students within the nine-county workforce development region, which includes Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter, and Tuscaloosa counties.

In addition to ninth-graders, the expo also includes a component for older high school students. WOW, Varsity was scheduled to be held Thursday night for students in 10th through 12th grades. WOW, Varsity also is designed to give students and their parents the opportunity to talk with industry leaders and learn more about job and education opportunities. Free meals were scheduled for the first 2,000 guests, with one student winning a free semester of tuition at Shelton State or Bevill State community colleges.

For more information, go to worldsofwork.com.

