Week 8: District football showdowns in Brevard will impact FHSAA power ratings

Now that the FHSAA has begun releasing weekly power ratings for the state's high school football teams, the playoffs picture has come into greater focus as Friday's Week 8's games approach.

Several games will have serious postseason implications, particularly at Holy Trinity, where the Tigers will play Father Lopez. The winner is nearly guaranteed to be the District 4-1S champion with a clinched spot on the bracket.

Bayside's home game against Merritt Island will impact the District 10-3S standings and the ratings. Both teams are currently in position to make the 3S tournament. They are among nine Brevard County schools that would make the postseason based on this week's power ratings. Five would host playoff games.

Here is a breakdown of area teams in the FHSAA power ratings with local impact:

Class 3S

District 10-3S is both Brevard's most competitive district and the one with the most teams contending for a postseason appearance.

As of this week, Rockledge and Eau Gallie would be among the top four teams in Region 3, and that means a hosting spot in the regional quarterfinal round. The Raiders, with a power rating of 12.017, would be the second seed, meaning a win in the first round would give the team another game at McLarty Stadium.

Top-seeded Mainland's power rating was 15.230, so the Raiders likely would need help to close the gap and earn the No. 1 seed. The Commodores would be third at 9.538, comfortably ahead of No. 4 Sebring (7.158).

Road teams would include Bayside (5.174) and Merritt Island (4.975), and the closeness of those numbers indicate Friday's game could be significant to where they finish.

Class 4S

Vero Beach holds the top power rating in Region 3, with a 15.650. No Brevard teams would earn a home game based on current numbers, but Melbourne sat in the fifth spot at 6.836. Fourth-seeded DeLand (7.963) could be within reach. Heritage, which has won two in a row after an 0-4 start, hosts the Bulldogs this week.

Class 2S

Cocoa's class has increased its bracket from 12 to 16 teams, and that plus improved play looks like good news for Brevard teams. Titusville, with a power rating of 2.171 and four wins in six games, would be the sixth seed based on this weeks numbers.

That would send the Terriers back to Cocoa for a regional quarterfinal, because the Tigers were in the third position this week, at 4.221. They trailed No. 2 Palm Bay (6.660) and first seed South Sumter (12.123).

Class 1S

Both Holy Trinity and Father Lopez are in line to host regional games, but Friday's showdown will determine the district title. District winners get automatic bids to the playoffs, though both teams should be safe in terms of qualification.

Friday's Brevard high school sports schedule

Astronaut at Space Coast, 7

Merritt Island at Bayside, 7

Titusville at Cocoa, 7

Cocoa Beach at Out-of-Door Academy, 7

Melbourne at Heritage, 7

Father Lopez at Holy Trinity, 7

MCC at St. Francis, 7

Satellite at Rockledge, 7

Harmony at Viera, 7

Eastland Christian at Merritt Island Christian, 7

Calvary Chapel at City of Life Christian, 7

