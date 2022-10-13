The University of Florida shatters fundraising goal by netting $4.5 billion over 8 years

The University of Florida has shattered its fundraising goals by more than a billion dollars, marking the fifth largest amount ever recorded by a public higher education institution.

Officials told The Gainesville Sun that the university raised $4.5 billion over an eight-year period for teaching, discovery, outreach and economic development through its "Go Greater" campaign. The school's goal originally was set at $3 billion.

"I think we're speechless," said Thomas Mitchell, vice president for advancement, on how they surpassed their fundraising goal.

UF Top 5:'We're doing sustained good work.' UF remains a top five public university

Next UF president:US Sen. Ben Sasse positioned to become UF's next president

UF's farewell to Fuchs:UF students say Kent Fuchs was welcoming president, express hopes for his successor

The money came in from more than 620,000 gator alumni. The amount raised is the most ever raised in the state of Florida and the highest among SEC (southeast conference) schools.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be closing the Go Greater campaign," said Nicole Yucht, UF's executive director of campaign initiatives. "It's a record-breaking extraordinary successful campaign where we were able to raise $4.5 billion and still counting ... really it transformed the University of Florida."

Some of the money raised went towards the construction of Malachowsky Hall for Data Science and Information Technology, where UF hopes to become a leader in artificial intelligence innovation and training. Through the use of the building, professors plan to integrate AI into their teaching and research.

Funds will also benefit UF's advancement department, schoolchildren, medical patients, farmers, seniors, entrepreneurs and first-generation college students.

$100 million:UF receives largest gift in school's history for Scripps Research Institute

UF embarks on fundraising

The Go Greater campaign was first launched in July 2015 and "was one of the most ambitious campaigns ever for a public university," according to the school.

The funds that were raised went towards supporting scholarships and student programs, professors and groundbreaking research, life-improving initiatives and campus infrastructure, officials said.

At a 2016 Board of Trustees meeting, officials said the campaign was intended to bring in financial resources for UF to carve out and maintain a spot as a top five or 10 public university. Just five years later, UF was announced to be a top-five university in 2021 and again in 2022.

As part of its fundraising efforts, the school also received the single-largest individual donation of $100 million. The money, courtesy of the Dr. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Family Foundation, was given to the UF Scripps Biomedical Research Institute in Jupiter.

The money donated will go towards ways to prevent neurological diseases, create new medicines for cancer and foster healthcare inclusion.