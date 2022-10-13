ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

The University of Florida shatters fundraising goal by netting $4.5 billion over 8 years

By Gershon Harrell, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRNUD_0iYJkCaC00

The University of Florida has shattered its fundraising goals by more than a billion dollars, marking the fifth largest amount ever recorded by a public higher education institution.

Officials told The Gainesville Sun that the university raised $4.5 billion over an eight-year period for teaching, discovery, outreach and economic development through its "Go Greater" campaign. The school's goal originally was set at $3 billion.

"I think we're speechless," said Thomas Mitchell, vice president for advancement, on how they surpassed their fundraising goal.

UF Top 5:'We're doing sustained good work.' UF remains a top five public university

Next UF president:US Sen. Ben Sasse positioned to become UF's next president

UF's farewell to Fuchs:UF students say Kent Fuchs was welcoming president, express hopes for his successor

The money came in from more than 620,000 gator alumni. The amount raised is the most ever raised in the state of Florida and the highest among SEC (southeast conference) schools.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be closing the Go Greater campaign," said Nicole Yucht, UF's executive director of campaign initiatives. "It's a record-breaking extraordinary successful campaign where we were able to raise $4.5 billion and still counting ... really it transformed the University of Florida."

Some of the money raised went towards the construction of Malachowsky Hall for Data Science and Information Technology, where UF hopes to become a leader in artificial intelligence innovation and training. Through the use of the building, professors plan to integrate AI into their teaching and research.

Funds will also benefit UF's advancement department, schoolchildren, medical patients, farmers, seniors, entrepreneurs and first-generation college students.

$100 million:UF receives largest gift in school's history for Scripps Research Institute

UF embarks on fundraising

The Go Greater campaign was first launched in July 2015 and "was one of the most ambitious campaigns ever for a public university," according to the school.

The funds that were raised went towards supporting scholarships and student programs, professors and groundbreaking research, life-improving initiatives and campus infrastructure, officials said.

At a 2016 Board of Trustees meeting, officials said the campaign was intended to bring in financial resources for UF to carve out and maintain a spot as a top five or 10 public university. Just five years later, UF was announced to be a top-five university in 2021 and again in 2022.

As part of its fundraising efforts, the school also received the single-largest individual donation of $100 million. The money, courtesy of the Dr. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Family Foundation, was given to the UF Scripps Biomedical Research Institute in Jupiter.

The money donated will go towards ways to prevent neurological diseases, create new medicines for cancer and foster healthcare inclusion.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator

Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
LSU Reveille

Rise and fall: What happened to the Anthony Richardson hype train?

This time last year, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was entrenched as the backup quarterback for the Gators. Sitting behind starter Emory Jones, Richardson’s talent was too apparent to keep him off the field. He had all the tools–a 6’4, 240-pound giant who could toss the ball 50 yards through the air or burn you on the ground with his quick change of direction.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville city commissioners move ahead with fair chance ordinace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are moving ahead with an ordinance restricting businesses with 15 or more employees from passing over job applicants with a criminal history. Commissioners, acting as the general policy committee approved the fair chance hiring ordinance on Thursday. If put into effect as drafted,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
WILLISTON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz wins shootout over Oakleaf

Offenses flashed on Friday night at Citizens Field as Buchholz remained undefeated with a 45-31 win over 4S District 3 rival Oakleaf (Orange Park). The win also gave the Bobcats (6-0) their second win in district play. Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore, a 2023 4-star Florida commit, threw for five touchdown...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to stab a woman holding an infant. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathon Mitchem, 32, on Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault. Deputies say Mitchem got into an argument with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Kendra Scott opens pop-up store in Gainesville

Kendra Scott will open its newest pop-up store in the Butler Town Center at 3 p.m. on Friday. The grand opening will run throughout the weekend and is located at 2851 SW 35th Drive, Suite 30, in Gainesville. This is the first Kendra Scott pop-up store ever in Gainesville. There...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Resident of The Villages jailed on hate crime after alleged shopping cart attack

A resident of The Villages was jailed on a hate crime after an alleged shopping cart attack at a grocery store. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
LADY LAKE, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old accused of shooting another man at Lawtey gas station

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday night and accused of shooting another man in the chest at a gas station in Lawtey, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office got multiple 911 calls around 11:30 p.m. from those saying there was...
LAWTEY, FL
wfcnnews.com

One dead after falling off Inspiration Point in Union County

UNION COUNTY - One person has died after falling from a cliff late Saturday afternoon in rural Union County. Crews first responded to the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower, just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday for the report of a female that had fallen. That person later died, per...
LAKE BUTLER, FL
WCJB

A family’s vehicle was struck with gunfire during a shooting altercation

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday night, Alachua city police officers responded to reports of shots fired. Those bullets landed on a vehicle with a mother and her children. Ruby Webb said she was driving after running errands with her children, and got caught in the middle of gunfire, just blocks away from her home.
ALACHUA, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy