Add Chinese-inspired marinated tofu to your weeknight repertoire

Are you ready for some new weekday flavors? This is a Chinese-inspired recipe that may encourage you to experiment with tofu. Pan frying gets you a little smokey darkness to the taste, which plays nicely with familiar brown rice and simple steamed vegetables. The marinade also doubles as a sauce, so when you're ready to eat, you can drizzle a bit over everything on your plate. The marinade will keep in the refrigerator for quite a while, so make it once and eat it two or three times. Be sure to notice the step below where you need to let the marinade cool. If you need a quicker dinner, you may want to make the marinade the day before.

Char Siu marinade

Makes about 6 portions, some for now and later

INGREDIENTS

About 4 green onions, chopped

3 garlic cloves, peeled

1/2 small, fresh chile or about 1/4 teaspoon dried red pepper

1/4 teaspoon five spice powder

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 cup mirin

1/2 cup sake

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

6 tablespoons soy sauce

DIRECTIONS

To make the sauce:

1. Add all the ingredients to a small pot.

2. Bring to boil, then reduce to simmer for about 20 minutes.

3. Let cool completely. Strain out the solids and discard. Jar the marinade and label for your future self.

Tofu

For 3-4 eaters

INGREDIENTS

4 tablespoons char siu marinade

16 ounces firm or extra firm tofu

Kosher salt

Potato starch

Sesame, peanut or sunflower oil

Possible toppings: a sprinkling of crushed, dried bonito flakes, finely chopped green onions, sesame seeds

DIRECTIONS

To prepare the tofu:

1. Cut the tofu into 1-inch cubes.

2. Sprinkle liberally with some kosher salt and let sit out on a plate for about 30 minutes.

3. Add the cubes to a bowl or leave on the plate. Pour a bit of the marinade over the cubes and let soak for at least 30 minutes. Carefully turn and flip the tofu a few times. (You can do this step ahead of time. Just leave the tofu to marinate in a covered container in the refrigerator.)

When ready to cook:

1. Add some potato starch to a plate and lightly coat each cube of tofu by sprinkling and flipping. As you work, move the finished cubes to another lightly dusted plate.

2. Place a large skillet over medium heat. Pour just enough oil over the bottom to cover.

3. When hot, place the cubes carefully into the pan one at a time, leaving gaps between them (or they'll stick together.)

4. Turn the heat down a bit and keep a close eye on those bottoms. Don't move the tofu or it'll stick. You're looking for the bottom to turn golden brown with a little darker caramelization before you flip it. When you notice this, flip to an uncooked side with tongs or your preferred tool. As you go around flipping and turning, watch out for splattering oil. Total cooking time for the tofu is about 5-6 minutes.

5. When nicely browned on most of the sides, remove from the skillet and leave the extra oil in the pan. Serve with a little drizzle of marinade, if you like.

Anne Willhoit is an educator, community volunteer, and enthusiastic baker who likes to create recipes that use from-scratch techniques and are inspired by local, seasonal ingredients. Find her on Instagram at @aawillhoit or drop her an inquiry at FromScratchKS@gmail.com.