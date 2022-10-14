ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS Roundup: River View girls can't rally past West

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
FALLS TOWNSHIP — Grace Caton knocked in a goal in each half, as host West Muskingum held on for a 2-1 win over River View in Muskingum Valley League girls soccer on Thursday.

Caton's first goal came with about 17 minutes left in the first half, and her second made it 2-0 with 30:51 left in the second half.

Zoie Settles and Laney Johnson each had an assist.

River View opens tournament play on Wednesday, playing at St. Clairsville at 6:30 p.m. No other information was available.

Tri-Valley 6, Coshocton 0: Avery Dunn knocked in three goals, as the visiting Scotties earned a share of the MVL title with John Glenn as both finished 7-0-1 in league play.

Maddie Garber added two goals and an assist, and Alison Yingling had three saves in goal for Tri-Valley, which finished the regular season 9-6-2.

Destiny Frye had 12 saves for the Lady 'Skins, who were outshot 18-6. Coshocton closes out the regular season with a trip to Lake Center Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Volleyball

Coshocton 25, 26, 25, Tri-Valley 20, 24, 20: Leading the Lady 'Skins (16-6, 11-5) in the MVL crossover sweep was Lindsay Bryant, who pounded 17 kills and served three aces, while Kenidi Jackson also found double-figures with 10.

Setting up the Coshocton offense was Jalynn West, who dished out 29 assists to go along with four blocks and six kills, while on the back line, Miyah Davis anchored the defense with 11 digs while Saige Abbott recorded 10, as Coshocton has won 10 of 12 matches entering tournament play.

Eva Dittmar hit 17 kills and Lexi Howe added 15 kills and 13 digs to lead the Scotties (15-6, 11-5). Ingrid Dittmar set up 33 assists and made two blocks, while Caity Journey also made 13 digs and Annika Collet had two blocks.

In the reserve contest, the JV 'Skins fell to the Scotties, 10-25, 15-25. Sophia McFadden had six kills for the Redskins, while Jaeli Tiedt had eight assists, as the team finished 7-14.

Coshocton, which is the four-seed, will open tournament play on Wednesday at New Philadelphia HS. The Lady 'Skins take on the winner of the play-in game between Minerva and Steubenville at 6 p.m.

Meadowbrook 25, 25, 25, River View 19, 14, 14: Camden Black collected 14 kills and six digs and Megan DeVillez added eight kills as the Lady Colts capped a 16-0 MVL season with a sweep of the Lady Bears (13-9, 8-8).

Ella Jefferis chipped in 31 assists, six kills and four aces, Karly Launder served five aces with 11 digs and Mylee Arnold made 13 digs for Meadowbrook.

Kayla Dulgar contributed 10 assists, nine digs, eight kills, an ace and 100% serving and surpassed 1,000 career digs. She is the first Lady Bear in program history to have 1,000 digs and 1,000 assists in a career.

Cayla Shrimplin chipped in 17 digs, five assists and 100% serving, Haley Balo made eight digs, Brittany Henderson had five assists with 100% serving, Alivia Spaulding had four blocks and Hope Mickle served an ace to lead River View.

River View reserves lost 25-5, 25-7.

Tusky Valley 25, 25, 25, Ridgewood 8, 17, 9: Kaelynn Robinson finished with 17 digs, three kills and three points and Kelley Masloski added 10 assists, as the Generals fell in Inter-Valley Conference action on Wednesday.

Kya Masloski added four kills, four aces and two points; Kaiedence Smith nine digs and four points; Megan Mainwaring five kills; Skylar Wright nine digs and Kadin Belt seven digs for Ridgewood.

The Generals will face East Canton at 8 a.m. Saturday in the IVC Showcase at the Strasburg Middle School.

Boys Soccer

River View 4, Maysville 2: The host Black Bears capped MVL play with a win over the Panthers. No other information was available.

Community Policy