'One for the books': St. Xavier soccer tops Trinity in 7th Region final on last-minute goal

After nearly 80 minutes of physical play in the most tense of postseason environments – a regional championship soccer match – Miles McMillen wasn’t looking forward to extra time.

“I was playing so hard,” the St. Xavier High School senior said. “I didn’t want it to go to overtime because I was exhausted.”

McMillen found himself in the right place at the right time, scoring with 19.9 seconds remaining to give the Tigers a 2-1 victory over rival Trinity in the Seventh Region Tournament final at Eastern.

After St. X controlled play in the first half and Trinity dominated possession in the second, the match appeared destined for overtime and possibly a penalty-kick shootout.

But McMillen assured the Tigers (21-1-3) – No. 1 in the state in the Maher Rankings – of their fourth regional title in the past six seasons. The previous three – 2017, 2018 and 2020 – all ended with state championships.

St. X will host the Sixth Region champion on either Monday or Tuesday in the first round of the state tournament.

“I felt like coming into the tournament that our best game would beat anybody else’s best game,” Tigers coach Andy Schulten said. “But getting kids to play their best every game is hard.”

St. X continued its mastery of Trinity in recent years, improving to 5-0-1 against the Shamrocks over their past six meetings. Trinity’s last victory over St. X came on Sept. 20, 2018.

No. 8-ranked Trinity (17-4-1) had a chance at its first regional title since 2015 but couldn’t finish.

“I wouldn’t say unlucky,” first-year Shamrocks coach Thabane Sutu said of the decisive goal. “Even though there’s 19 seconds left, we still needed to do the job to defend the ball properly and get it out and we didn’t. That’s how the game is. You don’t stop playing until it’s finished.”

St. X led 1-0 at halftime, scoring in the 14 th minute on a set play. Junior Alvaro Gonzalez took a free kick from about 40 yards out, and the ball hung up in the wind. Senior Paul Shockley headed it past Trinity goalkeeper Tee Hunt for a 1-0 lead. It was the first goal allowed by Trinity in five matches.

The Shamrocks were the aggressors in the second half and got the equalizer in the 46 th minute on Jacob Tyler’s sixth goal of the season.

Schulten said he spent most of the second half hoping to get to overtime, concerned Trinity had the momentum to score a second goal.

“We came out really tight in the second half,” he said. “You could see it right off the bat. … Credit our defenders. They weathered the storm. You just wait for an opportunity for somebody likes Miles to be a hero.”

With the final second of regulation time running off the clock, St. X junior Frankie Klein made a throw-in from the right sideline into the box. The ball caromed to the left side of the field, where McMillen had a clear shot to the goal for the game-winner.

“I was just sitting there waiting for it to come out to me, and it did,” he said. “I don’t think it gets more important than that.

Schulten said McMillen is a natural midfielder who’s forced to play striker for the Tigers.

“He just plays that position because we have other guys who are better-suited for other positions,” Schulten said. “For four years, he’s given this program his heart. … He’s always had a hard time putting the ball in the back of the net because he’s not real assertive going to goal. But he took that shot, and you could see the confidence when it left his foot. I’m so proud of that kid.”

Now it’s on to the state tournament, where the Tigers will look to add to their record 15 championships.

Schulten admitted this trip will be a bit sweeter after falling to Manual in last year’s Seventh Region final. He also acknowledged the fine line between advancing and going home.

“I think Trinity got a little tired,” Schulten said. “They played their hearts out. They’re very worthy champions and just came up 19 seconds short.

“This is one for the books right here.”

