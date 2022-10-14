Streams, lakes get stocked for fall, winter trout fishing across Pennsylvania

With the leaves changing colors, you shouldn’t need an extra incentive to go fishing. But if you do, know there are fresh fish coming to waterways across the state.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has started stocking about 116,000 hatchery raised adult Rainbow, Brown, and Brook trout in more than 100 streams and lakes.

The stocking program is designed to attract fall anglers, and provide opportunities this winter for those who fish through the ice.

On Wednesday, one of the agency’s stocking crews from the Reynoldsdale State Fish Hatchery visited Laurel Hill Lake and the Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only sections of Laurel Hill Creek in Somerset County.

Ron Pollock, of Hidden Valley, volunteered to carry some of the buckets of fish to the stream. “I like the stockings, it’s great to get outside and enjoy the scenery. I enjoyed the April and May fish stockings, too." Fishing is a great family pastime. "We need to reconnect with nature and this is what it’s all about,” he said.

Mike Goldstrohm, of Murraysville, was fishing with his father Conrad on the stream. “It’s one of the nicest streams in Somerset. It’s beautiful, it’s an easy drive.” They travel about an hour to get to this waterway. “The scenery is worth it,” he said.

In October, the PFBC reports it will stock approximately 86,200 trout into 90 waters, including 52 lakes and 38 stream sections. This also encompasses 11 Keystone Select Trout Waters, which are managed under Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only regulations.

An additional 26 lakes will be stocked with approximately 29,600 trout during November and December. Anglers should note stocking schedules found online at fishandboat.com are subject to change because of a variety of factors, including water temperature fluctuations and hatchery logistics. Check the schedule often for postponements and rescheduled stockings.

Extended trout season regulations

Anglers ages 16 and older must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and trout permit. During the extended trout season (Sept. 6 – Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 - Feb. 20), the daily creel limit is three trout of combined species with a minimum size of seven inches, unless a water is managed under special regulations.

Fishing licenses and permits can be purchased online at fishandboat.com or by visiting one of the nearly 700 retail license issuing agents.

Boaters should wear life jackets

The agency reminds boaters about the dangers of cold water temperatures and they are reminded to wear a life jacket. During the cold weather months from Nov. 1 through April 30, anyone on a boat less than 16 feet in length, including all canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards, is required to wear a life jacket. Children ages 12 and under must always wear a life jacket while paddling. For more safe boating tips, visit the Safe Boating page on the PFBC website.

