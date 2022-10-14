ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Streams, lakes get stocked for fall, winter trout fishing across Pennsylvania

By Brian Whipkey
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30i9qK_0iYJk5UM00

With the leaves changing colors, you shouldn’t need an extra incentive to go fishing. But if you do, know there are fresh fish coming to waterways across the state.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has started stocking about 116,000 hatchery raised adult Rainbow, Brown, and Brook trout in more than 100 streams and lakes.

The stocking program is designed to attract fall anglers, and provide opportunities this winter for those who fish through the ice.

Hatchery in action:Discover walleye, perch, musky, trout and more at Linesville State Fish Hatchery

On Wednesday, one of the agency’s stocking crews from the Reynoldsdale State Fish Hatchery visited Laurel Hill Lake and the Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only sections of Laurel Hill Creek in Somerset County.

Ron Pollock, of Hidden Valley, volunteered to carry some of the buckets of fish to the stream. “I like the stockings, it’s great to get outside and enjoy the scenery. I enjoyed the April and May fish stockings, too." Fishing is a great family pastime. "We need to reconnect with nature and this is what it’s all about,” he said.

Mike Goldstrohm, of Murraysville, was fishing with his father Conrad on the stream. “It’s one of the nicest streams in Somerset. It’s beautiful, it’s an easy drive.” They travel about an hour to get to this waterway. “The scenery is worth it,” he said.

In October, the PFBC reports it will stock approximately 86,200 trout into 90 waters, including 52 lakes and 38 stream sections. This also encompasses 11 Keystone Select Trout Waters, which are managed under Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only regulations.

What you need to know:What kind of trout is that? Here's how to identify them while you're fishing this season

An additional 26 lakes will be stocked with approximately 29,600 trout during November and December. Anglers should note stocking schedules found online at fishandboat.com are subject to change because of a variety of factors, including water temperature fluctuations and hatchery logistics. Check the schedule often for postponements and rescheduled stockings.

Extended trout season regulations

Anglers ages 16 and older must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and trout permit. During the extended trout season (Sept. 6 – Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 - Feb. 20), the daily creel limit is three trout of combined species with a minimum size of seven inches, unless a water is managed under special regulations.

Growing trout:Pennsylvania hatcheries are growing trout for 2024 in preparation of fall fishing

Fishing licenses and permits can be purchased online at fishandboat.com or by visiting one of the nearly 700 retail license issuing agents.

Boaters should wear life jackets

The agency reminds boaters about the dangers of cold water temperatures and they are reminded to wear a life jacket. During the cold weather months from Nov. 1 through April 30, anyone on a boat less than 16 feet in length, including all canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards, is required to wear a life jacket. Children ages 12 and under must always wear a life jacket while paddling. For more safe boating tips, visit the Safe Boating page on the PFBC website.

Brian Whipkey is the outdoors columnist for USA TODAY Network sites in Pennsylvania. Contact him at bwhipkey@gannett.com and sign up for our weekly Go Outdoors PA newsletter email on your website's homepage under your login name. Follow him on social media @whipkeyoutdoors.

Comments / 3

Related
27 First News

How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.

A strong winter storm system will begin to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania during the day on Monday and it will bring the first chance for snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system.
OHIO STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies

The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
JIM THORPE, PA
Travel Maven

This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway

Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues. From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.
LIGONIER, PA
Bay Journal

Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces

Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Fall Foliage at peak or getting close: weekly fall foliage report for Pennsylvania

For those who enjoy an annual fall-foliage drive into and through the northern reaches of Pennsylvania, the upcoming weekend and next week may be the best period of 2022. Autumn colors are at their peak throughout counties north of the Appalachian Mountains, except for McKean, Potter, Susquehanna and Wayne counties, where the leaves have moved past peak, according to the Pennsylvania Weekly Fall Foliage Report” for October 13-19 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Pa. plan for electric vehicle supercharger stations becoming reality

Davie Huddleston wasn’t looking for an electric vehicle. He loves his gas-powered Nissan Murano convertible. But his two daughters kept insisting, and he finally bought one. “They should sell electric vehicles,” he said of his daughters. “It was constant. And they had a point for my every objection. But it was good. I got it in December, right before gas prices went up so much.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
paonlinecasino.com

Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania

Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania protects more farmland in the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania protected 2,046 acres, across 24 farms and 10 counties, from future development on Thursday, Oct. 13. The newly preserved farms are in Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Wyoming, and York Counties. With the newly protected land, Pennsylvania has officially protected 6,118...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

$800,000 In Grant Funding Available In Support of Pennsylvania Veterans

$800,000 in grant funding is available for local organizations committed to providing family-sustaining jobs to Pennsylvania veterans. Pennsylvania State| $800,000 in grant funding is available for local organizations committed to connecting Pennsylvania veterans with family-sustaining jobs. The grants, through the Veterans Employment Program (VEP), are meant to eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Short-term Interstate lane restrictions 10/17 – 10/21

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced there will be several lane restrictions on I-80, I-81, and I-84 between 10/17 and 10/21. The chart below is a list of restrictions on the Pennsylvania Interstate system: Interstate Location Reason for restriction Dates of restriction Time of restriction I-80 East Exit 262 to Exit 273 (Luzerne County) Wire […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Senate Candidates Weigh in on Agriculture

Pennsylvania voters this November will choose the replacement for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election. The Democrat is John Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor and former mayor of Braddock. The Republican is Mehmet Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon and former host of “The Dr. Oz Show.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: 10 Best Places to Retire

Pennsylvania has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy