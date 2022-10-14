ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to do in downtown Shreveport

By Mandy Hoskison, Shreveport Times
It’s time to Prize! The many fests begin downtown this weekend and first out of the chute are Music and Fashion. The sounds of ABBA will abound, competing with chuckles and screams of amazement and delight. We’ll end our fun with a prolific, profile-oriented storyteller named Alfred. Come for the fun, stay for the Viva in our #CoolDowntown.

1. It’s a musically fashionable weekend downtown as the Louisiana Music Prize and the Louisiana Fashion Prize square off. One band and one designer will be crowned finest in the land, and you can be there for the coronations! Once the fun kicks off, it won’t slow down, so be ready to keep up. When: Oct. 14-16. Where: Prize Garage, 211 Market St., and Phoenix, 400 Commerce St. Cost: Various. Info: prizefest.com

2.Mama Mia, the music of ABBA is downtown! Enjoy a night of ABBA-cadabra featuring the music of ABBA and the musicians of the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra. Take a chance on fun and be a dancing queen at this wonderfully enjoyable performance. When: Sat., Oct. 17, 7:30 pm. Where: RiverView Theater, 600 Clyde Fant Parkway. Cost: $25/$69. Info: shreveportsymphony.com

3.The laughs just keep coming at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, and after the week we’ve had, who couldn’t use some chuckles? Comedians Spunky and Whodi will tickle your funny bone until it breaks. When: Sat., Oct. 17, 9 pm. Where: 618 Commerce Street. Cost: $15, 2-drink minimum. Info:lolcomedyshreveport.com

4.One of Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpieces lives large on the big screen at Robinson Film Center. RFC’s Nightmare on Texas Street series continues with the thriller North by Northwest. Enjoy Hitchcock at his best with another case of malevolent mistaken identity. Come for the movie and a great lunch, too! When: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 10:30. Where: RFC, 617 Texas St. Cost: $11. Info: robinsonfilmcenter.org

5.A time traveler and a beautiful defender of nature fly and dance their way through Aureum, an aerial and acrobatic adventure tale at The Strand Theater. This new genre of ‘theatrical acrobatics’ manages to mesh fine storytelling with world-class acrobatics and an amazing soundtrack into something truly breath taking. When: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 7:30 pm. Where: The Strand Theatre, 619 Louisiana Ave. Cost: $44/$78. Info: thestrandtheatre.com

