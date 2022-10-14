ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Clarion Ledger

Entergy Mississippi is giving $150 in electric bill help. Here's how to get it

By Joshua Williams, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
Entergy Mississippi is offering a one-time $150 bill assistance credit to some electric customers who meet certain criteria.

The credit is part of a $3.2 million Operations Bill Assist program to help low-income customers in Mississippi lower the cost of their bills and is funded with $1.1 million, Entergy officials said.

Haley Fisackerly, president of Entergy Mississippi said customers are experiencing high bills due to the global demand and cost of gas.

"The economy and inflation are key factors of what is causing fuel costs to rise," Fisackerly said. "Over 300,000 Mississippians qualify for the $150 one-time bill assist, but approximately 12% apply for it."

Information on how to apply to receive the $150 credit

Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, qualifying customers will be able to apply online at entergybillhelp.com for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill, according to Entergy's website.

The funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis. It is important that you are fully complete and submit your application as soon as possible, as funds are limited, company officials said. Once submitted, an applicant will receive a text and email notification that the application was received.

Once the application is reviewed, applicants will receive another text and email notification about the status of the request. Most applications will be reviewed and determined in about 30 days.

Qualifications

  • Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)
  • One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older:
  • The first page of the 2021 tax return(s)
  • 2021 Form W-2(s)
  • Last paystub(s)
  • Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s) or benefit determination letters
  • To qualify, customers must have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level, as listed in the chart below. Eligibility requirements by household size and income.

For more information and to submit an application, visit ms-ramp.com or call 1-888-725-0063

